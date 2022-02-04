Bill Haisten: As Max Abmas scores 33 after halftime, ORU’s stunning rally falls short

While the rest of this column is committed mostly to the Oral Roberts basketball team and its remarkably terrible first half that was followed by a somewhat amazing second half, you have to tip your hat to Western Illinois.
During their 90-85 upset of the Golden Eagles at the Mabee Center, the Leathernecks scored only three points on free throws. Even as ORU was great offensively during the second half, Western Illinois after halftime shot 58% from the field overall and 7-of-12 on 3-pointers.
Before Thursday, the Leathernecks converted on only 34% of their 3-point attempts. On Thursday, they were special: 15-of-30 for 50%.
In spite of ice-caked streets and the 19-degree temperature, there were more than 4,000 spectators at the Mabee Center. The student section was filled. Considering the conditions, the attendance was astonishing.
Those people arrived on time for the 7 p.m. opening tip.
In a performance sense, the Golden Eagles didn’t show up until about 8 o’clock, at which time they had been staggered by a 23-point halftime deficit (45-22).
ORU’s Max Abmas, last season’s national scoring leader and a 23.1-point scorer this season, had a resoundingly atypical first-half stat line: zero points on six shot attempts.
After halftime, Abmas totaled 33 points and Oral Roberts totaled 63, but it wasn’t enough as Western Illinois had an answer for every Golden Eagle flurry.
“You had a 19% 3-point shooter in (Western Illinois’) Luka Barisic, and he goes 4-for-6,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “Eighty-five points are enough to win a basketball game. We’re in the top five in the country in scoring, and 85 surpasses our average.
“(Western Illinois) scored 45 points in each half. You’re not going to win a basketball game with that going on. It’s disappointing because we were (the Summit League’s) No. 1 defensive team coming into tonight.”
Entering the weekend, Summit League leader South Dakota State is 11-0 in conference play while second-place ORU is 15-8 overall and 9-3 in the conference.
While a regular-season title would be nice, ORU’s primary goal is to secure one of the top two seeds for the March 5-8 Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Golden Eagles are the defending conference tournament champions. Winning dramatically both in the semifinals and championship round last year in South Dakota, ORU generated the momentum that led to NCAA Tournament conquests of Ohio State and Florida.
ORU is favorably positioned to finish no worse than No. 2 in the regular-season standings. Starting with Saturday’s 7 p.m. home date against the St. Thomas Tommies, four of ORU’s final six regular-season games are played at the Mabee Center.
No one in Thursday’s ORU postgame locker room was devastated by the Western Illinois outcome, Mills reported. If anything, there was a shared disgust that the first half had been so gruesome.
At the end of a scoreless span of nearly five minutes, the Golden Eagles trailed 32-10. On two occasions, ORU trailed by 25 points.
The first-half Golden Eagles were 1-of-14 on 3-pointers. The second-half Golden Eagles jolted Western Illinois with a 13-2 run that set the tone for a wild 20 minutes of offensive basketball.
After halftime, Abmas was 11-of-17 from the field overall, 6-of-9 on 3-pointers and 5-of-5 at the foul line.
“We had to make it a little more chaotic in the second half to give ourselves a chance,” Mills said. “Any time you’re down 23, you’ve got to do something. I think the chaos allowed a little more freedom for Max to get loose on some shots.”
ORU’s Kareem Thompson was impactful with eight points and eight rebounds after halftime, but Abmas stole the show. He stacked buckets at such a clip that a 40-point half seemed possible.
Near the end of the game — during which he played all 40 minutes — Abmas seemed to be in pain. While 40-minute workloads are common for Abmas, the best of all scenarios on Saturday would be for ORU to build a significant early lead over a St. Thomas squad that arrives with a 2-7 league record. Establish a cushion and have Abmas rest his legs for the rest of the weekend.
“(Abmas) took a pretty nasty spill the other day at practice, so we’ve had to hold him out. He hasn’t practiced,” Mills explained. “He’s had a toe injury all year, and I think you saw him bang his toe near the end (of Thursday’s game).
“The reality is, the kid plays 40 minutes every night. There’s a toll it takes on your body. He’s a gamer. He’s always game for a fight. He’ll be ready to go Saturday night.”
Before the Western Illinois stumble, Oral Roberts had prevailed in 10 of its previous 12 games. On Jan. 8, ORU won 87-86 at Western Illinois. In that game, the Golden Eagles recovered from a 15-point, first-half deficit.
The rematch was reminiscent of the first meeting, but this time the ORU comeback fell short. The one positive from Thursday was ORU’s fiery response after a stunningly bad first half.
This is the ORU mission during the next month: To prove that Thursday’s brutal first half was an anomaly, and that Golden Eagles have the offensive firepower to make a real run at another Summit League title and another trip to the NCAA Tournament.