Bill Haisten: As Max Abmas scores 33 after halftime, ORU’s stunning rally falls short

Near the end of the game — during which he played all 40 minutes — Abmas seemed to be in pain. While 40-minute workloads are common for Abmas, the best of all scenarios on Saturday would be for ORU to build a significant early lead over a St. Thomas squad that arrives with a 2-7 league record. Establish a cushion and have Abmas rest his legs for the rest of the weekend.

“(Abmas) took a pretty nasty spill the other day at practice, so we’ve had to hold him out. He hasn’t practiced,” Mills explained. “He’s had a toe injury all year, and I think you saw him bang his toe near the end (of Thursday’s game).

“The reality is, the kid plays 40 minutes every night. There’s a toll it takes on your body. He’s a gamer. He’s always game for a fight. He’ll be ready to go Saturday night.”

Before the Western Illinois stumble, Oral Roberts had prevailed in 10 of its previous 12 games. On Jan. 8, ORU won 87-86 at Western Illinois. In that game, the Golden Eagles recovered from a 15-point, first-half deficit.

The rematch was reminiscent of the first meeting, but this time the ORU comeback fell short. The one positive from Thursday was ORU’s fiery response after a stunningly bad first half.

This is the ORU mission during the next month: To prove that Thursday’s brutal first half was an anomaly, and that Golden Eagles have the offensive firepower to make a real run at another Summit League title and another trip to the NCAA Tournament.

