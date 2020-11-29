Big second half propels OSU women past ORU in season-opener

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team won its 15th consecutive home opener Sunday afternoon inside Gallagher-Iba Arena, scoring a 73-54 win over Oral Roberts.

Lauren Fields ignited the Cowgirl offense with consecutive 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the first quarter. OSU held a 19-13 lead over the Golden Eagles after the first 10 minutes of action.

OSU built its lead to 18 in the second quarter, but the Golden Eagles used an 8-0 run to close out the half to cut the deficit to 37-27.

The Cowgirls, however, scored the first eight points of the second half to regain control, building their lead to as high as 27 points.

Ja'Mee Asberry scored a game-high 19 points for OSU (1-0), while Brittany Reeves recorded a double-double, finishing with 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

ORU (0-2) was paced by Gem Summers' career-high 16 points and Regan Schumacher's career-high 12 rebounds — 10 of them on the offensive end.

OSU hosts Southern on Wednesday. ORU plays at Nebraska on Friday.

— From staff reports