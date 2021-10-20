Big 12 media days men's notebook: OSU's Bryce Thompson still has a fan in KU's Bill Self

Hostile crowds await Texas and Oklahoma in the wake of their planned departures from the Big 12, a reality that Beard is already preparing his players for.

“If you’re trying to be in the fight, then you have to understand that you’re going to have to overcome a lot of adversity. I think this year there will be some adversity on the road now doubt.”

New take on traveling rules

A looser interpretation on traveling is coming to men’s basketball during the 2021-22 season based on new rulings approved by the NCAA men’s basketball rules committee.

“Three plays in the past that have been semi-controversial — Euro step, the step back and the spin move — have now got an approved ruling written that basically says they’re legal,” said Curtis Shaw, the Big 12’s coordinator of men’s basketball officials.

“You’re going to see plays this year that you’re going to say that’s a travel. Technically by rule it is. But they’re going to allow them to happen.”