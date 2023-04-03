ORU

2023 record: 20-9

Looking back: The Golden Eagles are 6-0 in Summit League play for the first time since 2017 after a three-game home sweep over Western Illinois during the weekend -- 16-5, 7-2 and 13-3 -- two of the wins were run-ruled. On Sunday, Blaze Brothers' two-run homer ended the game in the eighth inning. Joshua Caravalho (4-1) pitched five innings in his first weekend start of the season and Cade Denton struck out four in two innings. ORU started the week with a 4-0 win on Tuesday at Missouri State, avenging an earlier loss.

Looking ahead: ORU will host Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Tuesday -- there will be fireworks after the game. The Golden Eagles will visit Summit opponent Omaha for a three-game series at 6 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Notable: For the second time this season, outfielder Matt Hogan was named the TicketSmarter Summit League Peak Performer of the week. Hogan batted .500 (6-or-12) with at least one RBI in all four games. He leads the Summit with 10 homers and 42 RBIs. ... Jonah Cox, with a .441 batting average, has a hit in 28 of the 29 games this year and his hit streak is at 13 games. Cox also had five stolen bases in the weekend series. ... Dalton Patten pitched 3 1/3 innings for the save Saturday and had three RBIs on Sunday. ... Holden Breeze has an on-base streak of 16 games.

Oklahoma

2023 record: 15-14

Looking back: Won the middle two games, 2-0 and 6-5, in a four-game home weekend series against No. 7 Stanford, but lost 23-11 in the opener and 16-5 in the finale. Opened the week with an 8-7 loss last Tuesday at Wichita State. Kendall Pettis hit a two-run winning homer in the seventh inning of Saturday's victory.

Looking ahead: Visits Oral Roberts at 6 p.m. Tuesday before a three-game series at Baylor -- 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Notable: Bryce Madron went 8-for-14 with two homers and seven RBIs in the Stanford series. Madron raised his batting average to .263. Anthony Mackenzie also homered twice and drew six walks. Mackenzie leads OU with a .351 batting average, followed by Easton Carmichael at .333 and Pettis at .311.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 22-7

Looking back: OSU opened the week with back-to-back losses, falling to Dallas Baptist 8-0 in a midweek game and opening the weekend series against Texas with a 5-3 loss. The Cowboys would rally, winning 4-1 on Saturday powered by starting pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown throwing eight innings, 12 strikeouts and 128 pitches in the win. OSU would claim the series win with a 4-3 comeback victory, with freshman Nolan Schubart delivering a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.

Looking ahead: OSU will host Wichita State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to open the week of play, followed by a weekend series against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. The Cowboys will face the Horned Frogs on Thursday at 6 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. Thursday and Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+, with Friday’s late start getting moved to ESPNU.

Notable: For the second time this season, Watts-Brown is the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week. Watts-Brown’s 128 pitches is a season-high for the sophomore ... Starting centerfielder Nolan McLean exited Saturday’s game against UT early after crashing into the outfield wall, and did not play in Sunday’s rubber match…The Cowboys moved up one spot in D1Baseball’s top 25 to No. 16.

-- Barry Lewis and Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World