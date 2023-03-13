ORU

2023 record: 9-7

Looking back: The team fell 3-0 in its series finale against Dallas Baptist Sunday afternoon at Horner Ballpark in Dallas. Brooks Fowler suffered his first loss of the season despite registering his third quality start of the year. The sophomore allowed two runs over six strong innings and matched his career-high for strikeouts with six. An RBI single in the third and an RBI double in the seventh rounded out the scoring for the Patriots.

Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles remain on the road as they travel to face Tarleton in midweek action at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Notable: Infielder Drew Stahl extended his on-base streak to 15 games. The multi-hit game was Stahl's sixth of the season ... Infielder Holden Breeze recorded his third straight multi-hit performance.

Oklahoma

2023 record: 11-5

Looking back: Since charting a 2-4 start to the season, Oklahoma has won nine of its last 10 games to scrape six games above .500 with Big 12 play set to begin this weekend. After downing UNLV twice in a midweek pair last week, the Sooners kept rolling in a three-game sweep at Houston, outscoring the Cougars 21-4 across Friday and Saturday before surging late to a 7-6 Sunday afternoon victory.

Looking ahead: OU visits Wichita State Tuesday (6 p.m.) before returning home to host TCU in the Sooners’ first league action of the season. OU opens Big 12 play Friday at 6:30 p.m. followed by afternoon starts Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.). All three weekend games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Notable: The Sooners are outscoring opponents 98-52 over their last 10 games, averaging 9.8 runs per contest over that stretch…Infielder Dakota Hudson opened the scoring with a second-inning solo home run Sunday. The Polk State College transfer is batting .386 with 27 hits, five doubles, three home runs and 22 RBI over the first 16 games of his OU career…Lamar transfer right-hander Braxton Douthit leads OU starters with an ERA of 3.15 through four outings.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 14-3

Looking back: OSU finished 6-0 in the past week, recording 8-4 and 7-4 wins against Arizona State in a midweek series at O’Brate Stadium. Over the weekend, the Cowboys hosted Utah Tech for a four-game series, with the Cowboys winning all games, including an 11-1 run-rule victory to open the series on Friday.

Looking ahead: The Cowboys will host Dallas Baptist on Tuesday at 6 p.m. inside O’Brate Stadium, the only home game OSU has this week. The Cowboys will then travel to Lubbock, Texas, to open Big 12 play, playing a three-game series against Texas Tech starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. OSU will play the Red Raiders on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., with all four games this week streaming on ESPN+.

Notable: The Cowboys are on an 11-game winning streak, the second-longest active in Division I baseball behind only Wofford (14) ... The Cowboys moved up to No. 12 in D1Baseball’s latest top 25 rankings, an increase of one spot compared to last week ... OSU has scored 8-plus runs in 10 of its last 12 games.

