ORU

2023 record: 16-9

Looking back: The team had its fourth series win of the season Sunday afternoon, defeating Memphis, 10-3, in the rubber match at FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field. Joshua Caravalho picked up the win in relief after tossing three innings of one-hit baseball and striking out two. Closer Cade Denton followed on the mound with three scoreless innings en route to his fifth save of the year.

Looking ahead: ORU travels to Missouri State for midweek action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Notable: With the victory, the Golden Eagles are now 4-2 all-time against the Tigers ... ORU has now scored 10 or more runs five times this season ... Infielder Jonah Cox has now recorded a hit in 24 of the 25 games this season ... Infielder Mike McCroskey’s three-hit game was his fifth of the season, which ties Cox for the team lead.

Oklahoma

2023 record: 13-11

Looking back: The Sooners have followed their impressive Big 12-opening series win over TCU with a four-game losing streak. OU dropped its midweek meeting with Dallas Baptist in an 8-6 defeat before suffering a road sweep at Kansas State over the weekend. The Sooners fell 7-1 in Friday’s opener and taking back-to-back one-run defeats Saturday and Sunday as OU’s conference record dropped to 2-4.

Looking ahead: Skip Johnson and Co. visit Wichita State Tuesday (6 p.m.) for the second of OU’s three midweek contests with the Shockers in 2023. The Sooners then return home to L. Dale Mitchell Park for a four-game set with No. 7 Stanford (15-5) Thursday to Sunday. First pitch Thursday and Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. start Saturday and a 1 p.m. Sunday series finale.

Notable: OU held a 7-3 over Kansas State Sunday before the Wildcats exploded for a four-run eighth inning en route to an 8-7 victory. The Sooners are now 1-3 in games settled by one run in 2023 … Transfer infielder Dakota Harris improved his team-leading batting average to .386 over the weekend and now stands fifth among conference hitters … OU pitching enters the week with a team-ERA of 5.17, the seventh-highest mark among the Big 12’s nine programs.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 20-5

Looking back: The Cowboys opened the week in Wichita, Kansas, defeating Wichita State 10-1 on Wednesday. OSU returned to Stillwater for the weekend, hosting Baylor for a three-game series. The Cowboys won 11-9 in extra innings on Friday, followed by a 15-8 and 13-2 run-rule victory to complete the series sweep of the Bears.

Looking forward: OSU will head to Dallas for a midweek game against Dallas Baptist on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to open the week. For the second-straight weekend, the Cowboys will return to O’Brate Stadium for a weekend series, this time hosting No. 21 Texas. Games will be played Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday a 1 p.m., with all games streaming on ESPN+.

Notable: The Cowboys moved up three spots to No. 17 in this week’s D1Baseball top 25 …Nolan Schubart and Roc Riggio lead the Cowboys with eight home runs each …Sophomore pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown threw 13 strikeouts against Baylor on Sunday, tying a season-high … Redshirt freshman Brennan Holt hit a grand-slam home run to run-rule BU on Sunday, his first collegiate homer of his career.

— From Staff Reports