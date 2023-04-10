ORU

2023 record: 23-10 (9-0)

Looking back: A Mac McCroskey go-ahead solo home run in the eighth propelled ORU to its third straight sweep Saturday afternoon as they rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat Omaha, 8-5, from Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

The series sweep marked the Golden Eagles' fourth of the season and third in Summit League play as they improved to 9-0 in conference action.

Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles remain on the road as they travel to face No. 16 Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Notable: With the win, ORU improved to 36-11 all-time against the Mavericks and has won seven straight in the series ... with the three homers on the day, the Golden Eagles launched nine in the series ... McCroskey logged the third multi-home run performance of his career and second this season ... Jonah Cox extended his hit streak to 17 games ... Holden Breeze has now reached base safely in 20 straight games.

Oklahoma

2023 record: 17-16 (3-6)

Looking back: Hot Sooner bats led by infielders Anthony Mackenie and Bryce Madron along with left-hander Braden Carmichael’s first win of the season on the mound carried OU to a 12-2 victory over Oral Roberts midweek. The Sooners proceeded to drop two of three at Baylor over the weekend, falling 10-6 in Friday’s opener and 5-3 in Sunday’s finale.

Looking ahead: OU returns to L. Dale Mitchell Park for a four-game homestand in Norman this week. First, the Sooners host Wichita State for a third midweek meeting with the Shockers in 2023 Tuesday night (6:30 p.m. first pitch). OU is 0-2 in its pair of previous matchups with Wichita State, both of which took place on the Shockers’ Tyler Field.

Following the midweek visit, the Sooners — last in the Big 12 standings — welcome Texas Tech (22-10, 4-5 Big 12) for a three-game weekend set. Friday’s opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday’s 2 p.m. finale.

Notable: Through nine conference games in 2023, OU’s 6.60 staff ERA ranks sixth among the nine Big 12 programs … Bryce Madon’s 41 walks this spring remain the most of any hitter nationally. Texas Tech’s Nolen Hester (33 walks) trails Madron in second among conference hitters and ranks sixth nationally in the category … OU’s team batting average of .252 in conference play sits eighth in the Big 12. The Sooners’ 44 runs across nine league games also rank eighth in the conference.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 23-10 (7-5)

Looking back: The Cowboys opened with a 13-6 loss against Wichita State in Stillwater, before traveling to Fort Worth, Texas, for a weekend series against TCU. OSU opened with a 7-6 win against the Horned Frogs, before falling 7-3 and 12-5 to drop its second conference series this year.

Looking ahead: OSU opens with a midweek game against Oral Roberts at O’Brate Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. The Cowboys then host West Virginia for a weekend series, playing the Mountaineers at 6 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and close the series at noon on Sunday. All four games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Notable: The Cowboys hit five home runs in Friday’s game against TCU, and Tyler Wulfert blasted a home run in each game this weekend … OSU dropped to No. 18 in D1Baseball’s Top 25 this week … After allowing five runs Sunday, relief pitcher Isaac Stebens’ ERA fell to 2.86, ranked fourth in the conference … With two home runs this weekend, Roc Riggio moved into second place in the Big 12 with 10 homers.

— From Staff Reports