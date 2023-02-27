Oklahoma

Looking back: Following Monday’s 8-6 home win over Air Force and a midweek defeat to Abilene Christian at Globe Life Stadium (Arlington, Texas), the Sooners claimed their first series victory of 2023 over visiting Rider on the weekend. OU dropped Friday’s series opener before claiming the final pair of games behind quality starts from Will Carsten and Braxton Douthit.

Looking ahead: The Sooners visit UT-Arlington Wednesday night before a three-game set at the Frisco College Baseball Classic (Frisco, Texas) with matchups against California (Friday), Mississippi State (Saturday) and Ohio State (Sunday).

Notable: OU’s trio of transfer starting pitchers — Kale Davis, Carsten and Douthit — combined to allow 10 hits, five earned runs and four walks with 10 strikeouts across 16.1 innings in the weekend series ... Sooners infielder Anthony MacKenzie sits second among Big 12 hitters batting .548 with 17 hits in 31 at bats in 2023 ... OU outfielder Bryce Madron drew three walks in Sunday’s 11-1 win and now leads the nation with 14 walks in seven games this season.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 4-3

Looking back: After a rough opening weekend, the Cowboys went 3-1 this past week, recording a win against California Baptist and two against Loyola Marymount. OSU pitched two straight no-hitters between Cal Baptist and the first game against Loyola Marymount before losing in extra innings on Saturday. The Cowboys followed up with an 11-1 run-rule victory to conclude the series on Sunday.

Looking ahead: The Cowboys head to Springfield, Missouri, for a midweek game against Missouri State at 3 p.m. Tuesday before returning to Stillwater for a weekend series against Austin Peay at O’Brate Stadium. OSU will play at 4 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and again at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Notable: Aidan Meola leads the Cowboys in batting average, hitting .375 with three RBIs ... After allowing seven runs in 1.1 innings to start his collegiate career, Brennan Phillips pitched six innings against Loyola Marymount, allowing only one run and two hits with five strikeouts ... After not playing in the opening weekend, BYU transfer pitcher Janzen Keisel threw 5.1 innings of no-hit baseball against LMU with one walk.

Oral Roberts

2023 record: 6-2

Looking back: Holden Breeze and Drew Stahl homered as ORU downed Texas State, 8-4, in the rubber match Sunday afternoon from Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos, Texas. With the win, ORU has claimed its first two series of the 2023 season.

Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles return to J.L. Johnson Stadium for a four-game homestand starting with a midweek matchup against Tarleton State at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Notable: The weekend set marked the first meeting all-time between ORU and Texas State ... Dating back to last season, ORU is now 11-3 against first-time opponents ... Infielder Mac McCroskey extended his on-base streak to 30 straight games, dating back to last season ... With another scoreless outing, pitcher Cade Denton has not allowed an earned run over his last 40.1 innings of work.