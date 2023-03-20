ORU

2023 record: 13-8

Looking back: Behind three RBIs from Matt Hogan, the Oral Roberts baseball team completed the three-game sweep of Summit League foe St. Thomas with an 8-2 win Sunday afternoon from J.L. Johnson Stadium in Tulsa. Caleb Isaacs picked up the win in relief after tossing 2.2 scoreless frames and striking out three.

Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles host Wichita State at 6 p.m. Tuesday at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

Notable: With the win, ORU recorded their second series sweep of the season ... the Golden Eagles are now 5-1 all-time against the Tommies ... the two sides will meet again on May 5-7 in St. Paul, Minnesota ... in the two clubs' last four meetings, ORU has outscored the Tommies, 53-6.

Oklahoma

2023 record: 13-7

Looking back: The Sooners fell in a 6-2 loss at Wichita State midweek and followed a Friday night loss with back-to-back victories over then-No. 11 TCU to claim a series victory on the opening weekend of Big 12 play. After a 13-5 defeat in the opener, OU rode a masterful pitching performance from Braxton Douthit (3-0) in a 3-1 win Saturday evening before rallying to a 7-5 victory Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead: The Sooners host Dallas Baptist Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before traveling to Kansas State for a three-game weekend set. Friday's series opener is schedule for 6 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. Saturday first pitch and a 1 p.m. in Sunday's finale.

Notable: Douthit — the transfer right-hander from Lamar — allowed one hit, four walks and notched two strikeouts over 6.1 scoreless innings Saturday. He leads all OU starters with a 2.39 ERA in five starts ... Sooners freshman catcher Easton Carmichael leads the conference with four triples in 2023 ... OU enters the second week of league play third among Big 12 offenses with 51 stolen bases on 62 attempts this season.

Oklahoma State

2023 Record: 16-5

Looking back: The Cowboys opened last weekend with a 20-4 run-rule win against Dallas Baptist on Tuesday in Stillwater before traveling to Lubbock, Texas for a three-games series against Texas Tech. After losing the first game 8-7 in extra innings, the Cowboys would secure a 9-4 win Saturday before a 12-1 run-rule loss to close the weekend and lose the series.

Looking ahead: OSU visits Wichita State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a midweek game before hosting Baylor this weekend for its Big 12 home opener at O’Brate Stadium. The Cowboys and Bears will play at 6 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and close the weekend out with a 1 p.m. game on Sunday. Friday’s game will air on ESPN+.

Notable: The Cowboys dropped eight spots in the latest D1Baseball top 25, falling to No. 20…Since 2016, the Cowboys are 6-20 against the Red Raiders … OSU has won eight of the past 10 games against Baylor … Freshman outfielder Nolan Schubart continues to impress, batting 3-for-9 this weekend and posts a team-best .412 batting average.

