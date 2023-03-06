ORU

2023 record: 8-4

Looking back: Brooks Fowler retired 17 of the final 18 batters he faced and the team claimed the series finale against Stephen F. Austin, 9-1, Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. Fowler tossed seven innings of one-run baseball and struck out six en route to his second win of the 2023 campaign. The seven innings pitched and six strikeouts marked new career highs for the sophomore.

Looking ahead: ORU begins a six-game road trip with a midweek contest at Wichita State at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Notable: Infielder Mac McCroskey extended his on-base streak to 34 straight games ... the multi-hit game was the redshirt senior's sixth of the season and 29th of his career ... outfielder Preston Baumgartner's RBI in the eighth marked the first of his ORU career ... Fowler set new career highs for innings pitched and strikeouts in the win.

Oklahoma

2023 record: 6-5

Looking back: The Sooners turned in a second consecutive winning weekend with a pair of victories at the Frisco College Baseball Classic. OU topped California 9-5 in Friday's opener, then nabbed a 15-9 win over Mississippi State Saturday afternoon before falling to Ohio State 9-12 in Sunday's finale.

Looking ahead: OU hosts UNLV at L. Dale Mitchell Park for a pair of midweek games before a three-game weekend set at Houston. First pitch for each of Tuesday and Wednesday's visits from UNLV is set for 1 p.m.

Notable: OU batters have struck out 80 times in 11 games, the second-lowest count among Big 12 lineups ... Sooners outfielder Bryce Madron reached base on balls three times over the weekend to increase his walk total to 18 on the season. Madron begins the week ranked third nationally in walks ... OU averaged 11 runs per game over the weekend and now sits fifth among Big 12 offenses with 75 runs scored for the year.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 8-3

Looking back: The Cowboys recorded a comeback win on the road against Missouri State before hosting a weekend series against Austin Peay in Stillwater. OSU notched a 19-2 run-rule against the Governors on Friday before adding 2-1 and 12-4 wins to close out the weekend.

Looking ahead: OSU hosts a two-game midweek series against Arizona State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Wednesday at 12 p.m. before hosting Utah Tech for a weekend series at O’Brate Stadium. Four games between Utah Tech are scheduled, with a 6 p.m. game Friday, a Saturday doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday’s finale at 1 p.m.

Notable: After undergoing Tommy John surgery, utility Carson Benge pitched two scoreless innings and blasted his first home run of the season against Austin Peay…Freshman Nolan Schubart leads the Cowboys in batting average (.385) and home runs (4), including a 4-for-5 performance with three RBIs in Friday’s game…Through 16 innings pitched, Juaron Watts-Brown has recorded 22 strikeouts and a 2.25 ERA.