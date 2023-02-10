Western Illinois at ORU
2 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center
TV: ORU Sports Network
Records: Western Illinois 9-16, 4-10 Summit League; ORU 11-13, 8-5
Three storylines
Rebound contest: Oral Roberts had a five-game win streak ended with Thursday’s 75-70 setback against visiting St. Thomas. It also ended a seven-game home victory streak.
Scoring in bunches: Hannah Cooper has had four consecutive 20-point outings for the Golden Eagles and has finished in double figures in 23 of 24 contests in her senior season.
Balanced attack: ORU has five players averaging double figures this season – Cooper (20.5 points per game), Tirzah Moore (13.8), Ariel Walker (12.4), Ruthie Doumoh (11.3) and Delaney Nix (10.6).