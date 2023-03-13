Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills spent Sunday night at the Mabee Center, and he probably didn’t get any sleep.
Fueled by sweet tea and Nerds candy, Mills was eager to dive into film of Duke, the team his 12th-seeded Golden Eagles will face Thursday night in the NCAA Tournament first round in Orlando.
“That will actually be the joy for me — let’s jump in and let’s get 10 toes in the sand,” Mills said after the bracket reveal. “I enjoy the preparation.”
A love of the process from start to finish has propelled Mills throughout a coaching career that included 14 years at Baylor before coming to ORU. In six seasons, he has produced two NCAA Tournament teams and put the program in a national spotlight with an improbable Sweet Sixteen run in 2021.
“Here’s one reason we’re successful: Paul is all about the players,” ORU athletic director Tim Johnson said. “Anything we’re doing or talking about doing — whether it’s food or the locker room or the practice gym — it’s always about the players.
“The new building (the Mike Carter Athletic Center) was designed to give the players the best experience possible. Paul is super focused on that.”
Johnson was deputy athletic director when Mills was hired and was in the room when Mills interviewed. He was among a handful of candidates who landed an interview, and he immediately stood out.
“After Paul interviewed and left the room, I remember standing up and saying, ‘Shut it down,’” Johnson said. “That’s how great I thought he was. When we analyzed it, we came out of that room thinking that coach Mills was the guy for ORU. He won the job on the basis of that interview.”
Mills went into that interview with a vision of what the program could be, especially focusing on recruiting. He has brought in players like Max Abmas, who has been one of the nation’s top scorers during his career, and has prompted success that rapidly affected the big picture.
After ORU delivered tournament upsets against Ohio State and Florida as a No. 15 seed and became the 2021 Cinderella, a donor was compelled to offer financial assistance. That led to the $15 million Mike Carter Athletic Center, a 50,000-square-foot facility with practice courts, offices, locker rooms and an academic center that will open next month.
“We made the Sweet Sixteen without the building, so I can’t imagine what they’re going to do with the building and with all these resources we were given,” Johnson told the World in January. “It’s going to be great.”
The Summit League coach of the year, Mills will likely be a candidate for Power Five openings when the season concludes. The 50-year-old is under contract through 2029, having received an eight-year extension in 2021.
Asked Sunday about his level of satisfaction with the ORU program, Mills said: “There is no satisfaction. Good is the enemy of great. People get good and they get content and they get happy, and that’s why there are very few great teams.”