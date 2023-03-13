A look at ORU's opponent

Duke Blue Devils

Coach: Jon Scheyer (first season)

Record: 26-8

How they got here: With Scheyer taking over at his alma mater, Duke went through a transition early on but came on strong late in the year, winning nine in a row including three games in the ACC tournament. The title game was a 59-49 victory against Virginia.

Best player: Kyle Filipowski. The 7-footer was selected rookie of the year in the AAC after averaging 15.4 points and nine rebounds. He also has become more of a defensive presence, increasing his block total to 26.

Number to know: .752. Duke has the winningest percentage in NCAA Tournament history, having gone 118-39.