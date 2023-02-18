FARGO, N.D. -- Oral Roberts' Ariel Walker matched her career high with 24 points, but that wasn't enough as North Dakota State rolled to a 103-86 victory at Scheels Center.

Delaney Nix added 16 points for ORU (11-16, 8-8 Summit League) while Ruthie Udoumoh scored 15 and Hannah Cooper produced 12 points with six assists.

Heaven Hamling paced North Dakota State (16-10, 10-6) with 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting. She also had six assists and five rebounds.

ORU's last lead was 20-18 late in the first quarter. North Dakota State then took command and led 52-41 at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, ORU rallied with a 14-4 run to cut its deficit to 83-75 with 6:41 left. NDSU, however, responded with a clinching 13-1 run for a 96-76 lead.