Another nice crowd and another home loss as ORU falls to South Dakota

For its final two Summit League games of the regular season, the Oral Roberts basketball team attracted the two largest crowds of the conference home schedule: 4,894 for Thursday’s clash with South Dakota State, and 5,364 for Saturday’s meeting with the South Dakota Coyotes.

However, the positive attendance storyline was overshadowed by the actual game results.

On Thursday, there was a 106-102 ORU overtime loss. On Saturday, South Dakota prevailed 92-87, rallying from a 14-point, first-half deficit and surviving ORU’s second-half comeback.

The Golden Eagles (18-11 overall, 12-6 in the conference) trailed by 13 points with 14 minutes left to play. After a Carlos Jurgens dunk and a Kareem Thompson bucket, ORU had drawn within 86-83. The Golden Eagles had a chance to tie on an Issac McBride 3-point attempt with six seconds remaining.

The shot looked good after it left McBride’s hands, but it bounced off the rim and South Dakota rebounded.

Converting on two free throws with two seconds left, Coyote forward Tasos Kamateros clinched his team’s road win and bumped his point total to a game-high 23. Erik Oliver scored 13 points for the Coyotes (18-11, 11-7).