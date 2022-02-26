Another nice crowd and another home loss as ORU falls to South Dakota

For its final two Summit League games of the regular season, the Oral Roberts basketball team attracted the two largest crowds of the conference home schedule: 4,894 for Thursday’s clash with South Dakota State, and 5,364 for Saturday’s meeting with the South Dakota Coyotes.
However, the positive attendance storyline was overshadowed by the actual game results.
On Thursday, there was a 106-102 ORU overtime loss. On Saturday, South Dakota prevailed 92-87, rallying from a 14-point, first-half deficit and surviving ORU’s second-half comeback.
The Golden Eagles (18-11 overall, 12-6 in the conference) trailed by 13 points with 14 minutes left to play. After a Carlos Jurgens dunk and a Kareem Thompson bucket, ORU had drawn within 86-83. The Golden Eagles had a chance to tie on an Issac McBride 3-point attempt with six seconds remaining.
The shot looked good after it left McBride’s hands, but it bounced off the rim and South Dakota rebounded.
Converting on two free throws with two seconds left, Coyote forward Tasos Kamateros clinched his team’s road win and bumped his point total to a game-high 23. Erik Oliver scored 13 points for the Coyotes (18-11, 11-7).
South Dakota State shot well on Thursday and South Dakota did the same on Saturday: 52% from the field overall and 8-of-18 on 3-pointers.
Francis Lacis, ORU’s only departing senior and therefore the only player to be given Senior Night recognition, totaled 15 points, while Golden Eagle big man Elijah Lufile was a force with 15 points (on 7-of-10 shooting) and 12 rebounds. Guards Max Abmas and McBride each had 14 points for ORU, which now sets its focus on the March 5-8 Summit League Championship at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Golden Eagles are the defending Summit League tournament champions. If they win the tournament title again, they would make a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time since 2007 and 2008.
Taking the microphone and addressing the crowd after the game, ORU coach Paul Mills said a prayer for Lacis and made reference to the conference tournament. “We’ll be ready,” Mills said.
S. DAKOTA ST. 92, ORU 87
SOUTH DAKOTA (18-11): Goodrick 4-10 0-0 9, Kamateros 8-13 4-4 23, Anderson 3-7 1-2 7, Archambault 5-9 1-1 12, Perrott-Hunt 4-13 2-2 12, Oliver 6-8 0-1 13, Hayes 3-4 2-3 8, Fuller 4-7 0-0 8, Zizic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-71 10-13 92.
ORAL ROBERTS (18-11): Lacis 5-9 0-0 15, Lufile 7-10 1-3 15, Abmas 5-12 3-6 14, McBride 4-10 5-6 14, Thompson 3-6 1-2 8, Jurgens 5-8 1-3 12, Phipps 1-6 0-0 3, Weaver 2-5 0-0 5, Herron 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 32-66 12-22 87.
Halftime: Oral Roberts 42-41. 3-point goals: South Dakota 8-18 (Kamateros 3-6, Perrott-Hunt 2-5, Goodrick 1-2, Oliver 1-2, Archambault 1-3), Oral Roberts 11-35 (Lacis 5-9, Jurgens 1-3, McBride 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Weaver 1-4, Phipps 1-5, Abmas 1-7). Fouled out: Jurgens. Rebounds: South Dakota 31 (Perrott-Hunt 8), Oral Roberts 34 (Lufile 12). Assists: South Dakota 12 (Archambault 4), Oral Roberts 15 (McBride 5). Total fouls: South Dakota 17, Oral Roberts 15. A: 5,364 (11,300).