ORLANDO, Fla. — Max Abmas has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players to wear an Oral Roberts uniform, and he has a chance to add to that Thursday night.

The prolific-scoring point guard will look to pull off another upset in the NCAA Tournament when the 12th-seeded Golden Eagles play No. 5 seed Duke, the winningest program in tournament history.

“I think we have accomplished a lot during the regular season, but now none of that really matters,” Abmas said. “Every team in this tournament is good and they’re here for a reason. We have to do the necessary things that we have to do so that tomorrow we put our best foot forward and do what we can to continue our season.”

A senior who went under-recruited out of the Dallas area, Abmas ranks third in program history with 2,550 points, having scored at least 20 points in half of his career games. He has started 122 consecutive games and is averaging 35 minutes per game for his career.

How Abmas has evolved throughout his career is becoming more of a facilitator, going from being the top scorer in the nation two years ago to still averaging 22.2 points this season while increasing his assists. In the Summit League title game, he totaled 26 points and 11 assists.

“It kind of speaks volumes about how taking away things that may bring more accolades in order to allow the team to win and be willing to do it,” coach Paul Mills said. “I just think that at that position you have to have a guy who cares about winning, and he may need to score, but then he also may need to facilitate.

“The kid could have gone anywhere in the country (as a transfer) if he would have wanted to. To put his ego aside and say, ‘How do I have value here and what role do you need me to add value in?’ he consistently does that.”

In addition to tormenting defenders in the Summit League en route to player of the year honors twice, Abmas has found success on the biggest stage, propelling ORU to the Sweet Sixteen with improbable wins against Ohio State and Florida as a No. 15 seed in 2021.

After that season, Abmas easily could have left to pursue the NBA or transfer to another school. He could have left after last year, when the team came up short in the conference tournament. Instead, he’s where he wanted to be: back in the NCAA Tournament.

“I came back and wanted to win a championship and get back to this stage and put a spotlight on Oral Roberts again,” Abmas said. “To be back in this position, it’s definitely what I envisioned coming back — believing that we could do it again.”

Nobody outside Tulsa could pronounce his name two years ago, but everyone knows Abmas now. He is undoubtedly the focus of the Blue Devils’ scouting report, although ORU has six other players averaging at least six points.

“I’m not sure if you can stop Abmas,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “He’s been around long enough where everybody understands what a special scorer that he is. He’s a great college guard. He’s going to have a chance to play beyond college as well.

“But he’s a guy you have to be really disciplined with. You want to make it as tough as you can for him, understanding he’s going to hit some shots. He has deep range. He’s an automatic free-throw shooter. His passing is much improved. I don’t think it’s about stopping him. I think it’s about just being disciplined and making life as difficult as possible on him.”

Abmas could take advantage of the additional COVID year of eligibility, but it seems more likely for him to launch his professional career after another stellar season. That means his time at ORU could fittingly end in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m just staying in the moment and really just enjoying every step of the way,” Abmas said. “I think that’s a big thing that I’ve kind of been doing the whole year, just trying to stay in the moment and not look too far ahead. I get a lot of questions about the future and everything, but the big thing is right now and doing what I can to prepare myself for the future.”