Cade Denton is continuing Oral Roberts University's long tradition of having standout relievers, a line that includes 2022 American League all-star Jordan Romano.

Denton was recently named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's Preseason All-America Team.

As a sophomore in 2022, the 6-foot-3 right-hander from Rowlett, Texas, had a breakout season as he went 4-0 with a 0.41 ERA and six saves in 24 appearances.

"I'm not aiming to top what I did last year, last year was something special," Denton said during ORU's media day Wednesday. "But going for wins every single day, going out and doing the exact same thing I did last year ... as long as we get out there as a team and get these wins that's all I care about."

Denton and his teammates will open the 2023 season when they host Northern Illinois in a four-game series starting at 3 p.m. Friday at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

In 43 1/3 innings last year, he allowed 23 hits, walked 11 and struck out 55. During his last 32 2/3 innings, he gave up only one run (unearned).

"We're excited to see his growth and development," ORU head coach Ryan Folmar said. "I don't think you can expect to have a year similar to what he had last year, the numbers were off the charts good. We're just looking for Cade to come out and be that dependable guy at the back end of our bullpen."

Denton averages less than two inning per appearance last season. The plan is for him to be on the mound a bit longer this year and he's prepared for that during the offseason.

"I'm going to be out of the 'pen extended a lot more this year," Denton said. "So being able to extend out in the offseason, especially getting a lot more pitches .. my offseason definitely consisted of more throwing than last offseason."

ORU has an experienced infield behind Denton with returnees including third baseman Holden Breeze, second baseman Mac McCroskey and first baseman Jake McMurray, who will be in his fifth season with the Golden Eagles.

McMurray, a Bishop Kelley graduate, is the lone returnee among the seven Golden Eagles who earned All-League first team honors in 2022. Breeze and Denton were on the second team.

"I think we're just excited to get going," McMurray said. "A lot of preparation since August pointing to this moment Friday."

ORU won the Summit League tournament last year to return to NCAA regional action for the first time since 2018.

"To finally be on a team that put this program back where they belong was really special and just looking forward to doing it again," McMurray said.

The Golden Eagles' 32-man roster includes 17 first-year players.

"I think its going to take about 20 games to establish what kind of identity that we're going to play to," said Folmar, starting his 11th season as head coach. "I think this is a club that has a little more team speed than we have had in the past. I think we'll end up running a little bit more, they're very versatile defensively and this is a pitching staff that has a really strong bullpen. You look at some of the team and athleticism overall, I think that stands out a little bit and I think our bullpen is going to stand out as well."

Photos: ORU hosts baseball media day ORU baseball media day ORU baseball media day ORU baseball media day ORU baseball media day ORU baseball media day ORU baseball media day ORU baseball media day ORU baseball media day ORU baseball media day ORU baseball media day ORU baseball media day ORU baseball media day ORU baseball media day ORU baseball media day