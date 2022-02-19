After back-to-back incidents, is it time to eliminate the postgame handshake line?

As there were incidents following Thursday’s Oral Roberts-North Dakota State and Friday’s Owasso-Booker T. Washington contests, is it time to consider the value for the traditional postgame handshake line?

During an intense, physical basketball game, players can become extremely emotional and occasionally angry. Trash talk is common. After two hours of that, there is the unrealistic expectation that coaches and players are going to be on their best behavior during the handshake ritual.

“I think it’s something that should be looked at,” Booker T. Washington coach Eli Brown III said. “I think there’s some merit to (the consideration of) not doing it anymore. Like I told my players in the locker room, it doesn’t matter if someone was bumped or pushed as we were walking away. We still have to rise above that. We have to be better than that. I told them, ‘You’re going to be provoked for the rest of your life. You can’t react like that.’

“It’s so tough because No. 1, they’re kids; and No. 2, they’re so emotional. Crisis management is something they have to get better at. It has nothing to do with race or anything like that. It has everything to do with the emotions of the game and how hard people play. When you have that, tempers can flare.”