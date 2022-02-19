Abmas, Thompson lead ORU past North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Max Abmas had 18 points to lead five Oral Roberts players in double figures as the Golden Eagles got past North Dakota 87-73 on Saturday.

Kareem Thompson added 15 points for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride chipped in 14, Francis Lacis scored 10 and Carlos Jurgens had 10.

Abmas hit all 10 of his foul shots. McBride also had six rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (18-9, 12-4 Summit League) improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks this season. Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota 80-76 on Jan. 20.

Paul Bruns had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (6-23, 2-14). Matt Norman added 16 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Igbanugo had 15 points.

ORAL ROBERTS 87, NORTH DAKOTA 73

ORAL ROBERTS (18-9): Lacis 3-6 1-2 10, Weaver 1-4 0-0 2, Abmas 4-14 10-10 18, McBride 6-11 2-3 14, Thompson 7-11 1-2 15, Phipps 2-5 4-4 9, Jurgens 4-6 0-0 10, Lufile 3-4 1-2 7, Clover 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-64 19-23 87.