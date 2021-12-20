Abmas scores 32 as ORU wins at South Dakota

Max Abmas had 32 points as Oral Roberts defeated South Dakota 82-73 on Monday night in Vermillion, South Dakota in the Summit League opener for both teams.
Issac McBride had 16 points for Oral Roberts (7-5). Trey Phipps added 13 points.
Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 21 points for the Coyotes (7-5). Tasos Kamateros scored a season-high 20 points and had seven rebounds. Xavier Fuller had 19 points.
Mason Archambault, the Coyotes’ second leading scorer at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).
ORU led just 18-16 midway through the first quarter, but then went on a 13-4 run to make it 31-20 with seven minutes left in the half. South Dakota got back to within one point at 56-55 with 12:10 left in the game, but the Golden Eagles did not give up the lead. ORU answered with an 8-2 run to make it 64-57 and held on the rest of the way.
ORU plays at South Dakota State on Wednesday.
ORAL ROBERTS (7-5): Lacis 0-1 0-0 0, Weaver 1-2 0-0 2, Abmas 11-22 5-6 32, Jurgens 3-8 1-1 8, Thompson 3-6 0-0 7, Phipps 5-7 0-0 13, McBride 6-10 3-3 16, Lufile 1-1 0-0 2, Herron 1-1 0-0 2, Plet 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 9-10 82.
SOUTH DAKOTA (7-5): Goodrick 2-4 1-3 5, Kamateros 7-14 5-6 20, Archambault 0-6 0-0 0, Fuller 7-17 5-8 19, Perrott-Hunt 9-14 0-0 21, Oliver 2-5 0-0 4, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Zizic 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 29-65 11-17 73.
Halftime: ORU 46-35. 3-Point Goals: ORU 11-26 (Abmas 5-10, Phipps 3-4, Thompson 1-2, McBride 1-3, Jurgens 1-5, Lacis 0-1, Weaver 0-1), SD 4-18 (Perrott-Hunt 3-4, Kamateros 1-6, Goodrick 0-1, Fuller 0-2, Oliver 0-2, Archambault 0-3). Rebounds: ORU 32 (Lacis, Thompson 5), SD 28 (Goodrick, Kamateros 7). Assists: ORU 8 (Abmas 4), SD 8 (Kamateros, Archambault 2). Total Fouls: ORU 17, SD 10. A: 1,516 (6,000).