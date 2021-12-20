Abmas scores 32 as ORU wins at South Dakota

ORU led just 18-16 midway through the first quarter, but then went on a 13-4 run to make it 31-20 with seven minutes left in the half. South Dakota got back to within one point at 56-55 with 12:10 left in the game, but the Golden Eagles did not give up the lead. ORU answered with an 8-2 run to make it 64-57 and held on the rest of the way.