Abmas scores 28 as ORU men win at Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Max Abmas had 28 points as Oral Roberts topped Omaha 100-88 on Thursday night.
Issac McBride had 18 points for Oral Roberts (14-7, 8-2 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. DeShang Weaver added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Elijah Lufile had 13 points.
Omaha scored 52 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Nick Ferrarini had 20 points for the Mavericks (3-18, 2-8), who have now lost six games in a row. Felix Lemetti added 17 points. Darrius Hughes had 16 points.
The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks on the season. Oral Roberts defeated Nebraska Omaha 107-62 on Jan. 1.
Oral Roberts plays at Denver at 3 p.m. Saturday
ORU 100, OMAHA 88
ORAL ROBERTS (14-7, 8-2): Lacis 2-5 0-0 5, Weaver 6-12 0-0 13, Abmas 10-20 2-2 28, Jurgens 2-3 0-1 6, Thompson 3-6 3-3 9, McBride 7-12 0-0 18, Phipps 3-6 0-0 6, Lufile 6-10 1-4 13, Herron 0-0 0-0 0, Bergens 0-2 0-0 0, Clover 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 40-77 6-10 100.
OMAHA (3-18, 2-8): Arop 4-10 2-3 10, Fidler 6-12 0-0 14, Brougham 2-5 1-4 5, Lemetti 6-12 1-1 17, Smith 2-6 2-2 6, Hughes 5-12 6-6 16, Ferrarini 8-16 1-2 20, Luedtke 0-1 0-0 0, Roe 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 33-77 13-18 88.
Halftime: ORU 42-36. 3-Point Goals: ORU 14-30 (Abmas 6-11, McBride 4-7, Jurgens 2-3, Lacis 1-2, Weaver 1-4, Bergens 0-1, Phipps 0-1, Thompson 0-1), Omaha 9-22 (Lemetti 4-7, Ferrarini 3-7, Fidler 2-5, Arop 0-1, Smith 0-2). Rebounds: ORU 48 (Lacis, Weaver 10), Omaha 36 (Arop 13). Assists: ORU 14 (Abmas 4), Omaha 12 (Lemetti 5). Total Fouls: ORU 18, Omaha 12. A: 1,688 (7,500).