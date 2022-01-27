Abmas scores 28 as ORU men win at Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Max Abmas had 28 points as Oral Roberts topped Omaha 100-88 on Thursday night.

Issac McBride had 18 points for Oral Roberts (14-7, 8-2 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. DeShang Weaver added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Elijah Lufile had 13 points.

Omaha scored 52 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Nick Ferrarini had 20 points for the Mavericks (3-18, 2-8), who have now lost six games in a row. Felix Lemetti added 17 points. Darrius Hughes had 16 points.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks on the season. Oral Roberts defeated Nebraska Omaha 107-62 on Jan. 1.

Oral Roberts plays at Denver at 3 p.m. Saturday

ORU 100, OMAHA 88

ORAL ROBERTS (14-7, 8-2): Lacis 2-5 0-0 5, Weaver 6-12 0-0 13, Abmas 10-20 2-2 28, Jurgens 2-3 0-1 6, Thompson 3-6 3-3 9, McBride 7-12 0-0 18, Phipps 3-6 0-0 6, Lufile 6-10 1-4 13, Herron 0-0 0-0 0, Bergens 0-2 0-0 0, Clover 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 40-77 6-10 100.