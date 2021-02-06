Abmas scores 25 as ORU wins at North Dakota State

Max Abmas had 25 points as Oral Roberts topped North Dakota State 80-74 on Saturday night in Fargo, North Dakota.

Kevin Obanor added 23 points for the Golden Eagles. Obanor also had 17 rebounds. RJ Glasper had 10 points for Oral Roberts (10-8, 7-3 Summit League).

ORU scored the first seven points of the game and led by as many as 11 points in the first half. North Dakota State pulled within two points at 63-61 with 3:53 left to play. Abmas answered with a 3-pointer to get the lead back to five. NDSU again got within two in the final seconds, but Abmas and Obanor were 4-for-4 at the free-throw line over the final six seconds.

Rocky Kreuser had 20 points for the Bison (11-9, 11-4). Sam Griesel added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jarius Cook had 11 points. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had a career-high 12 rebounds plus 5 points.

The Golden Eagles evened the season series against the Bison with the win. North Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 61-54 on Friday.

ORU is back at home next weekend, facing South Dakota State Saturday and Sunday at the Mabee Center.

North Dakota State 78, ORU women 63: The Golden Eagles got 17 points from freshman Faith Paramore, but came up short in the final game of the two-game conference series.

Regan Schumacher added 16 points and Tierney Coleman 14 for ORU (6-10, 4-4 Summit League).