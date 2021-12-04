Abmas scores 18 to lead Oral Roberts to win at Houston Baptist

Max Abmas scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures Saturday as Oral Roberts claimed an 85-67 win over Houston Baptist at Sharp Gymnasium in Houston.

Abmas was 4-for-8 from 3-point range, and also had four assists. Trey Phipps added 14 points, while Elijah Lufile had 13 and DeShang Weaver 12. Lufile also had 11 rebounds.

ORU (5-4) fell behind 8-0 to start the game, but quickly caught up and the teams traded the lead six times. But a 7-0 run gave the Golden Eagles a 29-22 lead and the lead remained at seven at halftime (34-27). ORU put the game away with a 17-4 run over the first 5:46 of the second half.