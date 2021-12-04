Abmas scores 18 to lead Oral Roberts to win at Houston Baptist

Max Abmas scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures Saturday as Oral Roberts claimed an 85-67 win over Houston Baptist at Sharp Gymnasium in Houston.
Abmas was 4-for-8 from 3-point range, and also had four assists. Trey Phipps added 14 points, while Elijah Lufile had 13 and DeShang Weaver 12. Lufile also had 11 rebounds.
ORU (5-4) fell behind 8-0 to start the game, but quickly caught up and the teams traded the lead six times. But a 7-0 run gave the Golden Eagles a 29-22 lead and the lead remained at seven at halftime (34-27). ORU put the game away with a 17-4 run over the first 5:46 of the second half.
Houston Baptist's Darius Lee led all scorers with 21 points.
The Golden Eagles return to action Dec. 11 at Missouri State.
ORU 85, HOUSTON BAPTIST 67
ORAL ROBERTS (5-4): Lacis 1-3 0-1 3, Weaver 5-7 1-2 12, Abmas 6-14 2-2 18, Jurgens 1-3 0-0 2, K.Thompson 3-7 0-0 9, Phipps 4-8 4-4 14, Lufile 5-6 3-6 13, McBride 2-6 3-3 8, Herron 2-4 1-2 5, Bergens 0-0 1-2 1, Clover 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0, Plet 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 15-22 85.
HOUSTON BAPTIST (2-5): Hofman 4-6 0-0 9, Tordoff 0-1 0-0 0, Long 6-9 2-2 18, Tse 5-12 0-1 10, Lee 9-13 3-5 21, Courseault 1-6 4-6 7, Boothman 0-3 0-0 0, Proctor 1-3 0-1 2, Iyeyemi 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 9-15 67.
Halftime: ORU 34-27. 3-Point Goals: ORU 12-28 (Abmas 4-8, K.Thompson 3-5, Phipps 2-3, Lacis 1-3, McBride 1-3, Weaver 1-3, Herron 0-1, Jurgens 0-2), HB 6-21 (Long 4-5, Hofman 1-2, Courseault 1-6, Moore 0-1, Proctor 0-1, Boothman 0-2, Lee 0-2, Tse 0-2). Fouled Out: Tse. Rebounds: ORU 37 (Lufile 11), HB 27 (Lee 10). Assists: ORU 9 (Abmas 4), HB 11 (Tse 4). Total Fouls: ORU 18, HB 24. A: 1,000 (1,000).