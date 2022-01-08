Abmas, Lufile lead ORU men to narrow win at Western Illinois

Max Abmas scored a game-high 32 points and Elijah Lufile added a career-high 18 Saturday to lead Oral Roberts to an 87-86 win over Western Illinois in Macomb, Illinois.

ORU (11-6 overall, 5-1 Summit League) led by nine points (76-67) with 8:30 remaining, but the Western (10-6, 1-3), chipped away, and briefly took an 83-82 lead with 2:17 to go. A 3-pointer by Abmas 11 seconds later put the Golden Eagles back up by two. ORU didn’t trail again, but the Leathernecks had a shot to win it at the end, but Luka Barisic’s jumper with two seconds left missed the mark.

Abmas shot 10-for-25 from the field, and 3-for-10 from 3-point range, but was 9-for-10 from the free-throw line and had a career-high 11 assists to go with his 32 points. Lufile was a perfect 8-for-8 from the field. Issac McBride (15 points) and DeShang Weaver (11) also scored in double figures for ORU.

Western Illinois put five players in double figures, led by Tamell Pearson with 21 points and Barisic with 19. Pearson also had 11 rebounds.

ORU is back on the road next Saturday in a 7 p.m. tip at Kansas City.

