Abmas is ORU men's basketball's first academic All-American

The honors continue to come in for Oral Roberts men's basketball star Max Abmas, who on Friday became the first CoSIDA Academic All-American in the program's history.

The sophomore guard landed a spot on the All-America First Team thanks to his nation's leading 24.5 points per game on the court and 3.69 grade point average in the classroom. He is a Biomedical Chemistry major.

After claiming ORU's first Summit League tournament championship in 13 years, the Rockwall, Texas, native helped the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in March with wins over No. 2 seed Ohio State and No. 7 seed Florida.

Abmas has put his name in for the NBA draft, but has not hired an agent in order to maintain his eligibility and the option to return to ORU for next season.

He is the ninth ORU student-athlete to earn the distinction and first since 2016 when Justin Estala (men's track and field) and Trevor Torgerson (men's golf) were named to the All-America Third Team.

Also on the CoSIDA first team this year are Wake Forest's Ian DuBose, Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, Omaha's Matt Pile and Michigan's Franz Wagner. Former Oklahoma forward Brady Manek, who has transferred to North Carolina, was named to the third team (3.63 GPA, Management/MBA).