Abmas, Golden Eagles seek revenge in Fargo
ORU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Abmas, Golden Eagles seek revenge in Fargo

  • Updated
Oral Roberts at North Dakota State

7 p.m. Thursday, Schools Center, Fargo, North Dakota

Records: ORU 17-8, 11-3 Summit League; N.D. State 19-8, 11-4

Stream: ESPN+, NDSU All-Access

Three storylines

Last time: The Bison upset ORU 72-71 on a go-ahead shot a few weeks ago in Tulsa, handing the Golden Eagles, at the time, only their second conference loss. All-time, the Eagles are 3-11 against N.D. State in Fargo.

Scouting the Bison: Coming off a five-game win streak, N.D. State sits third in the Summit League standings behind ORU. Four Bison average double-figures, led by Rocky Kreuser with 16.3 points per game.

Filling it in: ORU's 12.2 made 3-pointers per game ranks second nationally. The Eagles knocked down a program-record 21 triples earlier this season against Southwest Christian and have hit 10 or more 3-pointers in 19 games this season.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

