Abmas, Golden Eagles seek revenge in Fargo

Oral Roberts at North Dakota State
7 p.m. Thursday, Schools Center, Fargo, North Dakota
Records: ORU 17-8, 11-3 Summit League; N.D. State 19-8, 11-4
Stream: ESPN+, NDSU All-Access
Three storylines
Last time: The Bison upset ORU 72-71 on a go-ahead shot a few weeks ago in Tulsa, handing the Golden Eagles, at the time, only their second conference loss. All-time, the Eagles are 3-11 against N.D. State in Fargo.
Scouting the Bison: Coming off a five-game win streak, N.D. State sits third in the Summit League standings behind ORU. Four Bison average double-figures, led by Rocky Kreuser with 16.3 points per game.
Filling it in: ORU's 12.2 made 3-pointers per game ranks second nationally. The Eagles knocked down a program-record 21 triples earlier this season against Southwest Christian and have hit 10 or more 3-pointers in 19 games this season.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Writer
I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.