In the past month since taking over the Oral Roberts program, coach Russell Springmann hasn’t had many opportunities to catch his breath.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to do it, especially to have that opportunity happen here at such a special place. But it is ongoing. It really doesn’t stop.”

Springmann was promoted from assistant to head coach the day after Paul Mills left for Wichita State. That week was a bit of a blur, but reality started to set in when Springmann led his first practice a few days later.

“The players are used to hearing my voice … but it was still a lot of fun to transition into that role and to have that responsibility,” he said. “I think that’s when it hit me more than anything else.”

With 25 years of coaching experience under his belt, Springmann is at the helm of a program for the first time. His first move was to retain assistant Sam Patterson and director of operations Steve Upshaw. Two other assistant hires have been made but not announced.

“Sam staying is a huge benefit to our program in so many ways,” Springmann said. “He’s an exceptional coach and he’s got a brilliant mind. I’m grateful that he chose to stay here because he could have left and had other opportunities.

“Same thing with Steve Upshaw. I don’t think anybody that is outside of our program is aware of how amazing he is. He’s such a servant. He wears so many hats.”

Regarding the roster of players who all have eligibility remaining following a 30-win season capped with a Summit League championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance, Springmann described it as a work in progress.

“Some guys are waiting to make a decision and we’re being respectful of the fact that they do need to make a decision and obviously doing everything we can to make sure they know we want them here and we believe this is the best place for them to be,” Springmann said. “I don’t know (what will happen), but my promise is we are doing everything we can to make it the best it can be.”

Max Abmas, one of the top scorers in program history, could have stayed for a fifth season but opted to enter the transfer portal. He has received a flurry of Power Five offers and recently visited Kansas State and Texas.

“I’m happy for Max because, in my opinion, Max did everything that he could ever be asked to do and more here,” said Springmann, who recruited Abmas. “He’s been an unbelievable face, not just for our program, but for the university.

“He stayed here multiple years when the overwhelming majority of people would not have made that decision. … We need to say thank you to him and make sure we appreciate how much has changed here in part because of him and what he brought to Oral Roberts, the attention that he brought to this university.”