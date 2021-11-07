A look at the ORU women's basketball team: Key returners, top additions and what to expect

Returning stars/potential breakouts: Guard Keni Jo Lippe, a do-it-all player from Adair, is the team's leader in her fifth year. Tierney Coleman is coming off a freshman of the year campaign in the Summit League.

Center Katie Scott, a transfer from Grand Canyon, led ORU with 23 points and seven rebounds in last week's exhibition win against Rogers State. Freshman twins Tirzah and Trinity Moore are expected to contribute early in their careers.

Expectations: After a disappointing season disrupted by COVID-19, ORU will look to get back to its winning ways under Cussen and make noise in the conference again. All five starters are back along with an influx of weapons.

Schedule

Tuesday: UNLV, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15: at Colorado State, 6 p.m.

Nov. 17: at SMU, 7 p.m.

Nov. 21: Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Nov. 27: Arkansas State, 2 p.m.

Nov. 28: Little Rock, 2 p.m.

Dec. 1: at Wichita State, 6 p.m.

Dec. 3: USAO, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: Central Christian, 11 a.m.