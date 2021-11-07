 Skip to main content
A look at the ORU women's basketball team: Key returners, top additions and what to expect
  • Updated
OSU vs. ORU 031

Oral Roberts’ Keni Jo Lippe is back for a fifth season. She averaged 14.1 points last season.

 Devin Lawrence Wilber, for the Tulsa World file

Oral Roberts

2020-21 record: 6-15, 4-8 Summit League

Head coach: Misti Cussen, 11th year

Overall record: 130-137, 10 seasons

Key returners: Keni Jo Lippe, G, 5-9, Sr., 14.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg; Tierney Coleman, G, 5-8, So., 12.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg; Regan Schumacher, C, 6-2, Sr., 8.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg

Top additions: Katie Scott, C, 6-3, So.; Tirzah Moore, F, 6-0, Fr.; Trinity Moore, F, 6-0, Fr.; Hannah Cooper, G, 5-7, Jr.

First game: Tuesday at home against UNLV

3-pointers

Schedule highlights: The Golden Eagles have an intriguing nonconference slate highlighted by games against nearby opponents Tulsa, Wichita State, SMU, Arkansas State and Little Rock.

The schedule will help prepare ORU for another challenging year in the Summit League, having been picked sixth out of 10 teams.

The Eagles' first two conference games are at home against South Dakota and South Dakota State, the teams projected to finish first and second, respectively. The regular season ends with visits to both.

Returning stars/potential breakouts: Guard Keni Jo Lippe, a do-it-all player from Adair, is the team's leader in her fifth year. Tierney Coleman is coming off a freshman of the year campaign in the Summit League.

Center Katie Scott, a transfer from Grand Canyon, led ORU with 23 points and seven rebounds in last week's exhibition win against Rogers State. Freshman twins Tirzah and Trinity Moore are expected to contribute early in their careers.

Expectations: After a disappointing season disrupted by COVID-19, ORU will look to get back to its winning ways under Cussen and make noise in the conference again. All five starters are back along with an influx of weapons.

Schedule

Tuesday: UNLV, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15: at Colorado State, 6 p.m.

Nov. 17: at SMU, 7 p.m.

Nov. 21: Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Nov. 27: Arkansas State, 2 p.m.

Nov. 28: Little Rock, 2 p.m.

Dec. 1: at Wichita State, 6 p.m.

Dec. 3: USAO, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: Central Christian, 11 a.m.

Dec. 13: at Tarleton State, 6 p.m.

Dec. 15: at Abilene Christian, 6 p.m.

Dec. 20: South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Dec. 22: South Dakota State, 2 p.m.

Dec. 30: at Denver, 8 p.m.

Jan. 1: at Omaha, 1 p.m.

Jan. 6: St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

Jan. 8: Western Illinois, 2 p.m.

Jan. 15: Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Jan. 20: at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

Jan. 22: at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.

Jan. 27: Omaha, 7 p.m.

Jan. 29: Denver, 2 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Western Illinois, 6 p.m.

Feb. 5: at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12: at Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Feb. 17: North Dakota State, 7 p.m.

Feb. 19: North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Feb. 24: at South Dakota State, 7 p.m.

Feb. 26: at South Dakota

March 5-8: Summit League championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

