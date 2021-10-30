A look at ORU basketball: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines to watch

Oral Roberts
2020-21 record: 18-11, 10-5 Summit League
Head coach: Paul Mills, fifth season
Overall record: 57-67 (four seasons)
Key returners: G Max Abmas, 6-1, Jr., 24.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg; G Kareem Thompson, 6-6, Jr., 8.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg; F Francis Lācis, 6-7, Sr., 4.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg; G Carlos Jürgens, 6-4, Jr., 6-0 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Top additions: G Issac McBride, 6-1, So., 4.7 ppg at Vanderbilt; G Trey Phipps, 6-2, So., 7.5 mpg, 2.6 ppg at Oklahoma; F Luka Tekavčič, 6-11, Fr.; F Sir Issac Herron, 6-9, Fr.; G Elijah Lawrence, 6-1, Fr.
First game: at Colorado State, Nov. 9
3-pointers
Schedule highlights: The season begins with an intriguing road contest at Colorado State, facing a Rams team that won 20 games last year.
The Hurricane plays back-to-back home games against in-state rivals Oklahoma State (Nov. 26) and Tulsa (Nov. 29), then visits TCU on Dec. 2 in Fort Worth, Texas.
ORU twice plays North Dakota State in a rematch of last season's conference championship game, in which the Golden Eagles led by 25 and held on for a three-point victory.
Returning stars/potential breakouts: There's no star bigger than Max Abmas, who led the nation in scoring and helped ORU to the Sweet 16 as a sophomore.
Issac McBride, a savvy guard who signed with Kansas out of high school, transferred in from Vanderbilt to assist with scoring.
With Kevin Obanor transferring to Texas Tech, ORU signed big men Luka Tekavčič and Sir Issac Herron. Elijah Lufile, a forward who missed last season with an injury, also is back.
Expectations: Nobody could have expected a historic March like what happened to the Golden Eagles last season. Riding high from that momentum, ORU can again contend in the Summit League and potentially make the tournament. Replacing Obanor is difficult, but Abmas is one of the nation's top players.
Schedule
Nov. 9: at Colorado State, 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 12: Southwestern Christian, 7 p.m.
Nov. 18: Haskell, 7 p.m.
Nov. 20: at Central Arkansas, 3:15 p.m.
Nov. 23: Rogers State, 7 p.m.
Nov. 26: Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
Nov. 29: Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Dec. 2: at TCU, 7 p.m.
Dec. 4: at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Dec. 11: at Missouri State, 3 p.m.
Dec. 16: UT Arlington, 7 p.m.
Dec. 20: at South Dakota, 7 p.m.
Dec. 22: at South Dakota State, 7 p.m.
Dec. 30: Denver, 7 p.m.
Jan. 1: Omaha, 7 p.m.
Jan. 6: at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.
Jan. 8: at Western Illinois, 2 p.m.
Jan. 15: at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Jan. 20: North Dakota, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22: North Dakota State, 7 p.m.
Jan. 27: at Omaha, 7 p.m.
Jan. 29: at Denver, 3 p.m.
Feb. 3: Western Illinois, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: St. Thomas, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12: Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Feb. 17: at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.
Feb. 19: at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Feb. 24: South Dakota State, 7 p.m.
Feb. 26: South Dakota, 7 p.m.
March 5-8: Summit League championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World