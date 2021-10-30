A look at ORU basketball: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines to watch

Returning stars/potential breakouts: There's no star bigger than Max Abmas, who led the nation in scoring and helped ORU to the Sweet 16 as a sophomore.

Issac McBride, a savvy guard who signed with Kansas out of high school, transferred in from Vanderbilt to assist with scoring.

With Kevin Obanor transferring to Texas Tech, ORU signed big men Luka Tekavčič and Sir Issac Herron. Elijah Lufile, a forward who missed last season with an injury, also is back.

Expectations: Nobody could have expected a historic March like what happened to the Golden Eagles last season. Riding high from that momentum, ORU can again contend in the Summit League and potentially make the tournament. Replacing Obanor is difficult, but Abmas is one of the nation's top players.

Schedule

Nov. 9: at Colorado State, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 12: Southwestern Christian, 7 p.m.

Nov. 18: Haskell, 7 p.m.

Nov. 20: at Central Arkansas, 3:15 p.m.

Nov. 23: Rogers State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 26: Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.