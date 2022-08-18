'918 Day' a chance to meet ORU athletes, check on athletic building upgrades

Fans of Oral Roberts University athletic teams will have a chance to visit with their favorite players and see the progress on the Mike Carter Athletic Center during “918 Day” on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. and include “games, fellowship, prizes, food trucks and more,” while about 260 ORU student-athletes will interact with fans and sign autographs, according to the school.

Admission will be free.

“We want the Tulsa community to be able to come on campus, if they haven’t seen the Mabee Center renovations, to see it. If they want to see the Athletic Center, we’re going to give tours of it,” ORU Athletic Director Tim Johnson said.

“We had been talking about, as a department, since we’re past COVID, of really wanting to give back to the community, and really wanting to get back to where we were before COVID,” Johnson said. “Now, I think we’re getting back to a point where we can more safely get out there, and so we wanted to kind of kick it off with a big event where we want to invite the city to the campus, see all the new stuff going on.”

The university updated the Mabee Center, home to ORU’s basketball teams since 1972, before the 2021-22 seasons. It exchanged the arena’s gold seats for navy and updated the exterior glass and paint.

The Mike Carter Athletic Center will be a 50,000-square-foot facility just southeast of the Mabee Center. It will house facilities for athletes from all 14 ORU sports, including a strength and conditioning room, academic accommodations and two basketball courts accessible 24/7 to ORU’s players while giving athletes an overall technologically advanced experience.

The Athletic Center is named after long-time ORU Athletic Director Mike Carter, who proceeded Johnson. Its $15 million price tag will leave no debt for the university thanks to donations. It is expected to be complete by February.

“We’ll kind of show off what (the Athletic Center) is going to look like, let people see what the future of the athletic department facilities will be,” Johnson said. “And then let everybody kind of be able to connect with our coaches, with our students, and just show them a lot of the momentum we have going on at the university.”

Johnson also hinted to the Tulsa World earlier this month his vision to renovate ORU baseball’s J.L. Johnson Stadium.

Leading to 918 Day, ORU coaches and athletes will visit organizations each work day starting Sept. 12. The Tulsa Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Jenks Elementary School, Street School, John 3:16 Mission and Bixby Outreach Center have been scheduled so far.

“That week, we’ll have all kinds of events where each one of our teams will be out in the community as well,” Johnson said.

Organizations or community groups that wish to participate should contact Emily Stone, ORU Director of Marketing & Fan Engagement, at estone@oru.edu.