Guerin Emig: There are questions that deserve answers now that OU has hired Jeff Lebby, an assistant coach during Baylor’s sexual assault scandal
Lebby becomes Sooners' offensive coordinator despite his connection to a one of the darkest episodes in recent college football history
Mailbag topics extend from Cowboys to Sooners and more consternation over Lincoln Riley
Guerin Emig: Caleb Williams speaks out about Lincoln Riley, Brent Venables, Spencer Rattler and OU-Texas
Oklahoma's freshman quarterback airs it out on a podcast hosted by teammates Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis in his first public comments since arriving at OU.
Former Kansas State head coach thinks his former assistant and current Oklahoma State defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements is a “perfect” fit for the Cowboys’ vacant defensive coordinator role.
With defensive coordinator Jim Knowles heading to Ohio State, Oklahoma State is losing more than a football mind.
'99 Sooners, Part 2: Some quit, others got in the best shape of their lives. How Jerry Schmidt transformed the OU roster
Editor's note: This story from 1999 is our most popular story on Tulsaworld.com today. Here's a look at the impact of Jerry Schmidt. Bob Stoops deputized Schmidt to change the culture of the place, to reshape the bodies and minds of players who until then had been spoiled with ice cream the night before games and on the way home from road trips.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy deflected questions regarding a Sunday report that he expressed interest in the University of Florida head coaching position through a representative last month.
Oklahoma will introduce its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, the opening day of the early signing period.
Jeff Lebby, reportedly OU's new offensive coordinator, called plays at NAIA school five years ago; now he's one of nation's best
While there’s been no official release from Oklahoma, multiple reports indicated Wednesday that Jeff Lebby will return to his alma mater to become the Sooners’ next offensive coordinator.