Oklahoma State cruises to victory in Bedlam finale

STILLWATER – After back-to-back nail-biting 8-7 thrillers won by each team, in addition to the 7-6 OU walk-off win at Tulsa’s ONEOK Field on March 29, Bedlam baseball’s series finale featured much less drama and uncertainty about the outcome.

Nolan McLean delivered a three-run home run in the second inning, helping Oklahoma State build up an 8-0 lead through six innings, Bryce Osmond’s pitching stifled Oklahoma’s offense, and the Cowboys cruised to a 9-4 victory Sunday afternoon at O’Brate Stadium.

After coming back from a 7-3 seventh-inning deficit to claim a walk-off triumph on Saturday night, Sunday’s win gave OSU (23-9, 7-2 Big 12) the Bedlam series win, 2-1.

“I thought it was an outstanding performance, all around, for our team,” Oklahoma State coach Josh Holliday said. “I really felt like we played as complete a game as you could play. Our energy was tremendous on day three of a series and sometimes that’s tough. The kids were outstanding. From Saturday night, the seventh inning until now, the response of the team and the collective way they poured themselves into it was really impressive. I’m super-pleased and proud of them. A tremendous victory.”

It was a disappointing result for OU (18-12, 4-5) after it claimed the first game of the series on Friday night. Peyton Graham led the Sooner offense with two hits and two RBI, including a solo home run in the ninth inning.

OSU’s pitching and offense both shined in this one, as Osmond, OSU’s starter, pitched an outstanding game, and the Cowboys delivered their most runs in six outings, on 15 hits.

Osmond (2-1), a former high school star at Jenks, allowed just one run on five hits, while walking three and striking out eight, in six innings, to pick up the win. He received a standing ovation when he finally left the mound after allowing a lead-off double in the seventh.

“Very cool,” Osmond said of that moment. “You only have a handful of those throughout a career, especially it being Bedlam. I remember going to a ton of different Bedlam series growing up. It’s just a ton of fun to be wearing the orange and black now and go out with this team and play the way we did. It’s just awesome.”

At the plate, six different Cowboys had two hits each, led by McLean, who bashed his team-leading seventh home run. Among the other OSU offensive contributors was David Mendham, who had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI; Jake Thompson, who got on base four times with two hits and two walks, along with a run scored and an RBI; and Zach Ehrhard with two hits, one run scored, and an RBI.

“It’s always good to contribute,” said McLean, who hit a home run for the second consecutive game. “I’m just trying to do what I can to help the team win. I want to do the best I can but at the end of the day, if we’re winning, I’m going to be happy because that’s what it all comes down to.”

Coming back the way they did on Saturday clearly infused the Cowboys with some confidence and the momentum carried over, as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the fourth inning. McLean’s blast in the second inning made it 3-0 and a two-run rally in the fourth chased OU starter Chazz Martinez. In the fourth, the Cowboys received an RBI double from Aidan Meola, a shot high off the left field wall that brought home McLean, and then a run-scoring single from Thompson that brought home Marcus Brown.

Martinez (2-3) left after surrendering five runs on 11 hits in 3⅔ innings, while walking none, hitting one batter and striking out three.

“I think the turn of energy (Saturday) night (was the difference),” McLean said. “Obviously, we got behind later in the game and we were able to bounce back, and just the energy swing went in our favor and I think we carried that over into today.”

The Cowboys added another run in the fifth after Mendham led off with a double into the left field corner, then reached third on a wild pitch and came home on another wild pitch.

OSU made it 8-0 in the sixth on an RBI single from Griffin Doersching that scored Ehrhard from second, followed by an RBI fielder’s choice from Mendham that brought Thompson in from third.

Holliday was particularly happy with Osmond’s performance.

“I thought that was probably Bryce’s best outing in a Cowboy uniform,” Holliday said of the sophomore right-hander. “Today was big step forward for him, so I’m very proud of him. He did what the team needed, threw six solid (innings). He’s grown in his approach to pitching, he’s grown in his emotional management during the game. His pitches are better than they’ve ever been since he’s gotten here. His fastball’s up, he’s got two forms of a good breaking ball, a curve and a slider, and I think he knows how to self-correct now, which is a big skill to develop. I like the way he’s grown in the mental side of the game. Great signs of growth.”