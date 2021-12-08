NSU pair named to United Soccer Coaches All-Region team

Two Northeastern State men's players were named to the All-Central team announced Wednesday afternoon by the United Soccer Coaches.

, which includes nine others from the Central Region.

Rivera earned his second All-Region honor, having been named by the media earlier this year. Semmering claimed his fifth overall All-Region accolade with the United Soccer Coaches naming him once prior in 2018.

The pair made up one-third of NSU's points this season, with Semmerling having eight goals and three assists. Rivera had six goals and three assists and was among the top freshmen in the GAC/MIAA.