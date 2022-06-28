NSU baseball coach Jake Hendrick leaving program

After piloting Northeastern State’s baseball program to its first NCAA postseason berth, Jake Hendrick will depart the RiverHawks for another coaching opportunity.

Hendrick spent nine years in Tahlequah, seven as head coach, where he was 162-155 overall. He guided NSU to four MIAA postseason tournaments and finished second in the regular-season standings for the previous two seasons.

The 2022 campaign was a breakthrough season for the program, as it cracked the national rankings for the first time as an NCAA member and set program records for stolen bases (130), home runs (123), and doubles (123). The RiverHawks’ 38 wins were their best in more than two decades.

Hendrick was named MIAA Coach of the Year in 2021. Including two seasons as an assistant, he coached three MLB draft selections while at NSU. Under his leadership since 2016, the RiverHawks had seven All-American selections, 10 All-Region selections and 47 all-conference performers.