NSU athletic director announces retirement

Matt Cochran will retire as Director of Athletics at Northeastern State University, effective July 1.

Dr. Steve Turner, NSU president, made the announcement on Friday.

Cochran became NSU's seventh director of athletics in June 2020 following a national search. He oversaw three major upcoming facility upgrades: the athletics dome renovation and the addition of lights at the baseball and softball facilities.

Cochran, whose father started the Driver's Education program at NSU in the 1970s and served as the school's baseball coach while Cochran was growing up, also graduated from Northeastern State. He began his career at NSU in Financial Aid, serving as a counselor and, eventually, scholarship coordinator.

When the university transitioned to membership in NCAA Division II in 1996, Cochran moved to the Athletics Department as an associate athletics director in charge of compliance and internal operations. He also served as interim AD on multiple occasions during his tenure.

Northeastern State has had multiple NCAA championship appearances during Cochran's tenure. Nearly every sport has had NCAA tournament exposure, and several have had multiple runs at championships. Cochran singled out the 2003 Men's Basketball National Championship, the 1999 football playoffs, and the spring of 2004, when NSU had three spring sports teams competing for championships at the same time.

Cochran has served on several NCAA Committees, including the Division II Men's National Soccer Committee, and the Division II Men's Golf Regional Advisory Committee. He also was a strong voice among the Compliance Coordinators in the MIAA and Lone Star Conference, and was primarily responsible for helping to bring numerous NCAA regional championship tournaments to Tahlequah.

Turner said the planning process to formulate a committee to conduct a national search for NSU's next athletic director is underway.