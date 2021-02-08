No. 23 OSU is ranked in the AP Poll for the first time in six years

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr., front, and Ferron Flavors Jr. celebrate at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Oklahoma State has cracked the Associated Press top-25 for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
The Cowboys are coming off a 75-67 upset over Texas and moved to No. 23 in the AP Poll. The Longhorns dropped from No. 6 to No. 13 after the loss. OSU has three wins over top-25 teams, including two top-10 victories.
The Cowboys have won three of their last four games and will try to complete its first regular-season sweep of Kansas since 2018 when they play in Lawrence at 8 p.m. Monday. It’s the first time since 2009 that Kansas will take the court as an unranked team.
Six of the 10 Big 12 teams are ranked in the AP poll. Baylor (No. 2), Texas Tech (No. 7), Oklahoma (No. 12), and West Virginia (No. 14) are all included in the recent rankings.
Video: OSU's Kalib Boone talks 2OT rebounding vs No. 6 Texas Photos: OSU defeats No. 6 Texas basketball in double overtime
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone (22) and Cade Cunningham (2) guard Texas forward Jericho Sims during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles the ball during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Texas forward Royce Hamm Jr., center, drives the lane as Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone, right, and Cade Cunningham, left, guard him during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. talks with Cade Cunningham on the sideline during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Texas forward Greg Brown (4) guards Oklahoma State guard Rondel Walker (5) as he shoots the ball during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Texas forward Royce Hamm Jr. (5) guards Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) reaches for the ball as Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) dribbles down the court during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. celebrates after winning in the second overtime in the NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates after making a basket in the second overtime of the NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots a layup over Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) during the first overtime of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) shoots the ball over Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) during the first overtime of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) guards Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Texas guard Matt Coleman III (2) shoots the ball over Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone (22) slam dunks the ball during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Bryce Williams (14) shoots a layup during the second overtime of the NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives past Texas forward Kai Jones (22) and Brock Cunningham (30) during the first overtime of the NCAA college basketball in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele (13) shoots a layup during the second overtime of the NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) and Cade Cunningham (2) block Texas forward Royce Hamm Jr. (5) during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Texas forward Kai Jones (22) drives past Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2), Rondel Walker (5) and Kalib Boone (22) during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Texas forward Kai Jones (22) shoots the ball during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Texas head coach Shaka Smart meets forward Jericho Sims on the court during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) holds the ball during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) is guarded by members of the Texas team during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Bryce Williams (14) blocks Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) shot during the first overtime of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) holds the ball during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham reacts after missing a shot at the end of the first overtime of the NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) misses a game winning shot over Texas guard Matt Coleman III (2) during the first overtime of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) guards Oklahoma State guard Bryce Williams (14) as he shoots a shot during the second overtime of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. celebrates after the NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. celebrates on the court during the second overtime of the NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
