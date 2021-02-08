 Skip to main content
No. 23 OSU is ranked in the AP Poll for the first time in six years
No. 23 OSU is ranked in the AP Poll for the first time in six years

Oklahoma State basketball

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr., front, and Ferron Flavors Jr. celebrate at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

 Mitch Alcala

Oklahoma State has cracked the Associated Press top-25 for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

The Cowboys are coming off a 75-67 upset over Texas and moved to No. 23 in the AP Poll. The Longhorns dropped from No. 6 to No. 13 after the loss. OSU has three wins over top-25 teams, including two top-10 victories.

The Cowboys have won three of their last four games and will try to complete its first regular-season sweep of Kansas since 2018 when they play in Lawrence at 8 p.m. Monday. It's the first time since 2009 that Kansas will take the court as an unranked team.

Six of the 10 Big 12 teams are ranked in the AP poll. Baylor (No. 2), Texas Tech (No. 7), Oklahoma (No. 12), and West Virginia (No. 14) are all included in the recent rankings.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

