NCAA Wrestling Notebook: Wyatt Hendrickson first Air Force semifinalist in 20 years

He was just here enjoying plenty of success, so for Wyatt Hendrickson, the BOK Center felt familiar and comfortable. So when he found himself trailing 7-6 after the first period in his NCAA quarterfinal Friday, and tied 8-8 entering the third, the Air Force junior was confident.

Hendrickson, the No. 2 seed at 285 pounds, wound up dominating the final period and putting up a 17-8 major decision victory against Missouri’s Zach Elam, the No. 10 seed.

“I’ve never wrestled him before, he was great wrestler, I went out there and he hit all my weaknesses right off the bat, so I was not anticipating that, I never saw him hit some throws like that, but I know now,” Hendrickson said. “I just stuck with it, I knew at that point, I still had six minutes to go, so I wasn’t worried. I thought, ‘Well, I still got two minutes to go,’ so the third period, I was just pretty dominant on top. That was it.”

The win enabled Hendrickson to advance to the semifinals, the first time a wrestler from the Air Force Academy had reached that point in the tournament since 2003. Last year, after winning the Big 12 title, he was seeded No. 5 at the NCAA tournament, but lost his second-round match to No. 12 Christian Lance of Nebraska and after winning one more consolation round match, ended up off the podium.

“It’s just a blessing,” said Hendrickson, who placed third at the Big 12 tournament in 2021 as a freshman. “I got a great team, I got a great group of coaches there that do whatever it takes, so I’m the one that’s out there, but really, it’s all the hard work the coaches and the team pouring their resources into me.”

In the semifinals, Hendrickson took on Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet, the No. 3 seed, and ended up losing a tough 4-2 decision.

“I mean, he's a good opponent, he wrestled hard,” Kerkvliet said of Hendrickson. “Not how I would have wanted the match to go or how I think I can wrestle to the capability of my ability. But you have to do what you can do with the situation you're given, and I think God helped me through that.”

After winning his second straight Big 12 title in this building less than two weeks ago, Hendrickson has enjoyed experiencing the NCAAs here in Tulsa.

“I definitely think it’s a little bit of a home-field advantage,” Hendrickson said of his comfort level at the BOK Center. “I kind of know the secret bathrooms I can get away to when they’re all packed. I know all the secrets in and out of this place. The environment at the NCAAs, there’s just nothing like it. Now that they opened the upper sections up, I love it.”

Iowa’s Spencer Lee also upset in semifinals

The stunning upset of Oklahoma State's Daton Fix in the semifinals Friday night wasn't the only one.

Before Fix even took the mat, there was another major upset that had the BOK Center buzzing. Iowa’s Spencer Lee, the No. 1 seed at 125 pounds and a favorite to claim his fourth NCAA title, got pinned in his semifinal matchup.

In a very up-and-down bout, Matt Ramos of Purdue, the No. 4 seed, emerged with the pin in 6:59, just before the final buzzer. Ramos jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead early and was just 4-1 going into the second period, but Lee appeared to bounce back, getting a near-fall with 1:13 left in the period, going up 5-4. That lead held into the third period, and Lee even increased it to 7-4. An escape pulled Ramos to within 7-5 and then he tied it in the final 15 seconds with a takedown, but then continued with the advantage and got the pin just before time expired.

Ramos, a redshirt sophomore, finished third at the Big 10 Conference tournament two weeks ago but has never even made the NCAA podium before. Now he’s going to be wrestling in the final Saturday night against the No. 2 seed, Princeton’s Pat Glory.

“It's a dream for me,” Ramos said. “The job is not done yet. I trust in everything, in my ability and growing up at Purdue, there were like 100 matches leading up to this tournament, so there is no other comparison to any other tournament. So being calm and trusting in those beliefs goes a long way.”

He was pinned by Lee in 2:56 in a dual back on Jan. 8. He says he learned from that defeat.

“I think it ties into (Lee) being a three-time national champion,” said Ramos, who placed seventh in the Big 10 at 133 pounds last year. “There are a lot of things going on, especially wrestling against him, watching film from my coaches to learn and grow from it. There is a new game plan for each match to adapt and grow as an athlete. From that first match, just being able to keep the pace rolling, I think, is huge.”

The biggest fallout from that match may be the video clip from the ESPN broadcast of Lee’s mother reacting in the stands to the loss. She pulled off her glasses in frustration and ripped the frames apart while screaming, just an outburst of what seemed like a lot of different emotions all at once. By the time the session was over, that video had gone viral on social media.

Several other wrestlers had close calls in the semifinals as well but still managed to advance. At 157 pounds, the No. 1 seed, Austin O’Connor of North Carolina, barely escaped with a hard-fought 4-3 win over No. 5 Josh Humphreys of Lehigh.

The No. 1 seed at 165, Iowa State’s David Carr, who is also a former national champion (2021 at 157 pounds), had a tough battle in his semifinal with Princeton’s Quincy Monday, the No. 5 seed. Monday actually led 5-2 after the first period, but Carr battled back, tying it in the second and winning by getting the extra riding time point at the final buzzer for a 6-5 decision.

“Really proud of David Carr, doing what he did, getting behind and keeping his composure,” said Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser. That’s one thing that David, as he’s gotten older, keeps getting better and better at. I think that’s just a sign of maturity of guys being in big matches.”

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World