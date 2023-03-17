He was just here enjoying plenty of success, so for Wyatt Hendrickson, the BOK Center felt familiar and comfortable. So when he found himself trailing 7-6 after the first period, and tied 8-8 entering the third, the Air Force junior was confident.

Hendrickson, the No. 2 seed at 285 pounds, wound up dominating the final period and putting up a 17-8 major decision victory in his quarterfinal against Missouri’s Zach Elam, the No. 10 seed.

“I’ve never wrestled him before, he was great wrestler, I went out there and he hit all my weaknesses right off the bat, so I was not anticipating that, I never saw him hit some throws like that, but I know now,” said Hendrickson, who now boasts a 29-1 record this season. “I just stuck with it, I knew at that point, I still had six minutes to go, so I wasn’t worried. I thought, ‘Well, I still got two minutes to go,’ so the third period, I was just pretty dominant on top. That was it.”

Elam had placed third at the Big 12 Tournament here that Hendrickson won back on March 5, but the two never faced each other.

The win enabled Hendrickson to advance to the semifinals, the first time a wrestler from the Air Force Academy had reached that point in the tournament since 2003. Last year, after winning the Big 12 title, he was seeded No. 5 at the NCAA tournament, but lost his second-round match to No. 12 Christian Lance of Nebraska and after winning one more consolation round match, ended up off the podium.

“It’s just a blessing,” said Hendrickson, who placed third at the Big 12 tournament in 2021 as a freshman. “I got a great team, I got a great group of coaches there that do whatever it takes, so I’m the one that’s out there, but really, it’s all the hard work the coaches and the team pouring their resources into me.

“I’m pumped, I’m ready to go. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little kid, so I finally get to go to the big stage and show what I’m made of.”

In the semifinals, Hendrickson will face Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet, the No. 3 seed. Hendrickson noted that he has wrestled Kerkvliet once before — back when he was 10 years old.

“A little rematch now,” Hendrickson said laughing. “My dad said, ‘Hey, he’s going to ankle-pick you off the whistle,’ and I said, ‘I got it, I got it.’ I went out there and he ankle-picked me and I lost. I should probably listen to my dad. I will this time.”

After winning his second straight Big 12 title in this building less than two weeks ago, Hendrickson has enjoyed experiencing the NCAAs here in Tulsa.

“I definitely think it’s a little bit of a home-field advantage,” Hendrickson said of his comfort level at the BOK Center. “I kind of know the secret bathrooms I can get away to when they’re all packed. I know all the secrets in and out of this place. The environment at the NCAAs, there’s just nothing like it. Now that they opened the upper sections up, I love it. I love pressure.”

Fix, Bravo-Young each have hard time reaching semifinals

There were plenty of nail-biting moments for fans of both Oklahoma State and Penn State during the 133-pound semifinals on Friday morning. Both No. 1 seed and two-time defending national champion Roman Bravo-Young and No. 2 seed and Sand Springs native Daton Fix had tough challenges to advance to the semifinals.

Bravo-Young, going against No. 8 seed Aaron Nagao of Minnesota, went into the third period tied 0-0 before getting a takedown with 1:16 remaining, en route to a hard-fought 4-1 victory.

Fix was also scoreless after two periods in his match against No. 10 Lucas Byrd of Illinois, before getting a takedown. He was up 2-1 into the final 45 seconds before getting penalized a point for his second stalling infraction, tying the match 2-2. At the final buzzer, it was Fix’s overwhelming advantage in riding time that granted him the extra point and a tight 3-2 triumph.

“It’s the national tournament and both guys want to win,” said Fix, who clinched his fourth career All-American designation, the 15th OSU wrestler to earn four. “Wrestling is not easy. Not all of them are going to be pretty but when you get here and get your hand raised, that’s the most important thing."

Both reached the semifinals on Friday night where Bravo-Young was set to face No. 4 Michael McGee of Arizona State. Fix lost his semifinal match late Friday to Cornell’s Vito Arujau, the No. 3 seed.

