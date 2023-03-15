It is the general consensus that Penn State, ranked No. 1 in the nation and coming off the Big 10 Conference championship, is the overwhelming favorite heading into the NCAA Tournament that starts Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at the BOK Center.

The Nittany Lions have won nine of the last 11 NCAA titles and enter this tournament with five wrestlers ranked as No. 3 seeds or higher, including two No. 1s — Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds and Carter Starocci at 174.

At the Big 10 Tournament, Penn State had four conference champions and two runners-up and won the team score by 12.5 points over runners-up No. 2 Iowa, 147-134.5.

Iowa still hopes for a shot at an upset victory.

“Obviously, they're definitely the favorites,” acknowledged Iowa’s Spencer Lee, the No. 1 seed (and Big 10 champion) at 125 pounds. “They've proven that this year. And they're obviously going to be very tough to beat. But when all is said and done, it's one match at a time.”

Nebraska coach Mark Manning agrees that Penn State is the team to beat but isn’t quite ready to hand the PSU the title just yet.

“They have some big guns and obviously heavy favorites at some weight classes,” said Manning, whose team is ranked No. 4 and placed third in the Big 10 Tournament back on March 5. “They're going to score a lot of points. But you just never know. You never know who is going to get hurt. You never know if someone is going to get upset. We're all human. And there's no one superman out there. But they're probably the odds-on favorite, right? But you never know. It's going to happen someday.”

Oregon State coach Chris Pendleton also acknowledged his team is also looking to knock off Penn State wherever possible.

“I think that anybody can be beaten at this tournament,” Pendleton said. “We tell our guys all the time, when you're a little kid, you don't envision yourself beating the 76th team in the country, you're beating the Penn States, the Oklahoma States, Iowas, those are the people you're chasing after. And you've got to take them off the pedestal and go scrap.”

The best-known Penn State wrestler in Oklahoma is the two-time defending national champion at 133 pounds, Bravo-Young, who defeated Sand Springs native Daton Fix of OSU in the final in each of the last two years.

Bravo-Young knows his team is the one that all the others are shooting for this weekend, but he said the key to the Nittany Lions’ success will be just keeping an even-keel emotionally.

“One thing about Penn State, we always keep everything the same, coming in here with a lot of gratitude,” said Bravo-Young, who has won 52 straight matches dating back to 2020. “We're just grateful to be here. We don't change up. Just know the tournament. The sun's going to come up on Sunday. We're ready to go. It's going to be fun. Just one match at a time and enjoy it.”

As for his impending battle with the No. 2-seeded Fix that could occur in the 133 finals on Saturday night for the third straight year, Bravo-Young had a similar mindset.

“Take it one match at a time,” said Bravo-Young, who is already a four-time All-American. “It is what it is. Just gotta go out there and focus on what I do that's it. One match at a time. We'll worry about that when we get there.”

Other high seeds for Penn State include Levi Haines (No. 2 at 157 pounds), Aaron Brooks (No. 3 at 184) and Greg Kirkvilet (No. 3 at 285). In addition to Bravo-Young, Haines, Starocci and Brooks each won Big 10 titles and Starocci and Brooks have also won NCAA titles before.

Missouri comfortable returning to Tulsa

They won the Big 12 title here just 10 days ago, so for the Missouri Tigers, returning to Tulsa for the national tournament feels comfortable.

“I got to the hotel last night and I felt like, ‘I just woke up there yesterday.’ It was the same hotel,” said Missouri coach Brian Smith. “And knowing the walk, being familiar with the whole area just makes it really comfortable for athletes. I think we all feel that way coming from the Big 12. We know the city.”

The No. 9 Tigers had six Big 12 finalists and one individual champion (Rocky Elam at 197 pounds) and enter the NCAA Tournament with six wrestlers seeded among the top 10, including Elam a No. 3 and No. 2 Keegan O’Toole at 165. They had pretty much clinched the Big 12 title by the morning of the final day and enjoyed a good run here. So being back here at the BOK Center again so soon brings back good feelings.

“It's an awesome place to have the event,” Smith said. “We know the hallways underneath, for our athletes it's so small, but those little things can make a difference, that they just feel comfortable, even though it's a tough anxiety-filled event. That's a good thing. We're happy to be here in Tulsa, I know that.”

NCAA Wrestling National Championships

At BOK Center

Thursday

11 a.m.: Session I – First round

6 p.m.: Session II – Consolation first round, Second round

Friday

11 a.m.: Session 3 – Consolation second and third rounds, quarterfinals

7 p.m.: Session 4 – Consolation fourth and fifth rounds, semifinals

Saturday

10 a.m.: Session 5 – Placement rounds

6 p.m.: Session 6 – Championship finals