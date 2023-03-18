No. 27 seed wins improbable matchup for seventh place

Eddie Ventresca was never really worried about where he was seeded, knowing that it’s all about winning the match you’re in, no matter who the opponent is.

The Virginia Tech redshirt freshman was seeded 27th at 125 pounds, out of just 33 that made the NCAA Tournament at the BOK Center this weekend, and he found himself in the seventh-place match against the 28th-seeded Killian Cardinale of West Virginia on Saturday.

Ventresca then went out and delivered another inspiring performance, squeaking out a 7-6 decision for the triumph, placing seventh and earning All-American honors.

“It’s been a long time coming, a great feeling,” said Ventresca, who lost 3-1 in overtime to NC State’s Jarrett Trombley at the ACC Conference tournament two weeks ago. “Seeding doesn’t mean anything. This tournament’s pretty magical, you know? It’s a magical time in March, the best time of year, it’s where all the hard work pays off. A bunch of seeds dropped early, it’s no big deal. There’s no one way, the best spot of the tournament is just being in the tournament. Anything can happen.”

His path to the podium was an unlikely one. First, he pulled out a tough, 4-2 overtime decision over No. 6 seeded Stevo Poulin of Northern Colorado, the Big 12 champion. In the second round, he edged Minnesota’s Patrick McKee, the 11 seed, in a 3-2 decision, before dropping a 3-1 overtime match to No. 3 Liam Cronin of Nebraska in the quarterfinals.

That put Ventresca into the consolation bracket and he proceeded to defeat No. 9 Eric Barnett of Wisconsin 3-1 in the so-called “blood round” to earn All-American status before falling 4-2 to Brandon Courtney of Arizona State in the consolation quarterfinals Friday night.

“If you want to place at this tournament, you’re going to have to beat everyone at one point anyway, and just find a way to win,” Ventresca said. “Just having that win and squeaking them out when you need to, in important rounds. First round against Stevo, squeaked one out there. If I drop that one, I got a lot of work to do on the backside, but just keep moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Cardinale was on a similarly unlikely journey. After being seeded No. 1 at the Big 12 tournament here two weeks ago, Cardinale didn’t place after getting injured in his Big 12 quarterfinal loss to OSU’s Reece Witcraft. But Cardinale earned an at-large bid to the NCAAs and was ranked 28th. He then proceeded to knock off the No. 5 seed, Caleb Smith of Appalachian State, in a 3-2 decision, then beat Wyoming’s Jore Volk, the No. 21 seed, 8-3 in the second round before falling 8-7 to Purdue’s Matt Ramos, the No. 4 seed.

That put him into the consolation “blood round,” where he defeated Cornell’s Brett Ungar (15 seed), 3-2, to earn his All-American status, before falling in the consolation quarterfinals to No. 8 Anthony Noto of Lehigh, 8-3.

Then the two low seeds put on an entertaining match that was 5-4 in favor of Ventresca after just the first period. The two were tied 6-6 entering the third when Ventresca earned an escape point about 30 seconds in and held on to claim the 7-6 victory.

“The final period, it was kind of hard, honestly,” Ventresca said. “I should have got out a little earlier than I did, but I got too comfortable, and then I realized there was a minute left, and last match of the year, I said, ‘I’m just going to let it loose.’ There was probably an exchange of six or seven takedowns between the two of us.”

“I’m so proud of this dude right here, he’s been through a lot of adversity,” said Virginia Tech teammate Sam Latona, who sat next to Ventresca in the interview area after placing seventh at 133 pounds. “He’s from Jersey and he carries that Jersey swagger with him. He’s one of my best friends and we’ve been dreaming about this moment for a while.”

Sterilasers making big impact, keeping mats clean

Fans watching on TV may not have seen them, but those attending the NCAA wrestling tournament at the BOK Center have noticed the new-age looking mat-cleaners that have been used after every third match of the tournament.

They’re called Sterilasers and they have been keeping the NCAA Tournament clean for three years now.

“It uses UVC energy to kill microorganisms — bacteria, fungus, viruses,” said Mark Bunting, co-owner of the company that makes the devices, called Sterilasers. “It’s completely disinfecting the mat with UV energy.”

They’re a much more effective and efficient way to keep the mats clean and protect the wrestlers from picking something up off the mat.

“Under a quarter of a second,” Bunting says. “Any spot on the mat needs to spend less than a quarter of a second underneath the machine and every microorganism is disinfected.”

There have been two Sterilasers deployed on a mat at a time, taking about two minutes to clean the mat in between matches. They’re kind of like a Zamboni on an ice rink — but they don’t use any liquid. The mat never gets wet. It’s on wheels and it just rolls over the mat, disinfecting the surface as the UV rays direct down from about two inches above the surface. And while they look big and bulky, as they’re about four feet wide, the Sterilasers are actually quite easy to push around — they’re lighter than a vacuum cleaner.

“It’s easy to use,” Bunting said. “We charge them at night and they last the whole day here and then we charge them back up at night. Typically it takes one machine four minutes to do one mat, so two machines get it done in a couple of minutes.”

The company is based in Rochester Hills, Michigan, just north of Detroit, and while Bunting began the business in 2008 and they’ve been used in high school tournaments in Michigan since then, they caught the NCAA’s attention in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Three years ago, when COVID was a serious thing, they almost didn’t have the NCAA Tournament in St. Louis, and the NCAA Advisory Board found us,” Bunting said. “We sent them a bunch of specs and information on our machines and the first time they used them was in St. Louis. And then Detroit last year and this is the third year, and their plan is to keep on using it.”

It makes a big difference in the cleanliness of the wrestling mats.

“In the past, and this is for high schools all over the country for tournaments, they mop the mats in the morning and wrestle on them all day long,” said Bunting, who coaches a high school team in Michigan. “Our state championship, after every round of wrestling, they disinfect the mats, so they disinfect them seven times a day. Here they do it every third match, because that’s the precaution level they take.”

And when you see mats mopped during wrestling tournaments, you can be sure they won’t be as clean as if they had used Sterilasers.

“You’ve probably seen a lot of mats mopped,” Bunting said. “Have you ever looked at the chemicals used, or the instructions? It says very clearly on the bottles of the popular chemicals that the mat should stay completely wet for 10 minutes because it needs that much time to kill stuff. I’ve been coaching for a lot of years, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a mat stay wet for 10 minutes. But it needs 10 minutes to be effective and you don’t see that. It’s unbelievable how many people don’t use their chemicals the right way.”

