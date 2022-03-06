'Mr. Northeastern' Jack Dobbins dies at age 92

Jack Dobbins, who was affiliated with Northeastern State University for 50 years as a student, teacher, coach and athletic director, died Sunday morning at age 92.

“Coach Dobbins is Mr. Northeastern and he’ll always have that title,” said Inola boys basketball coach Clyde Barkley, who played for Dobbins at NSU. “He had an unbelievable room in his home, filled with (memorabilia from several decades) of NSU basketball. It was like a museum.”

A Coweta native whose parents traveled from Missouri in covered wagons, Dobbins planned to serve in World War II after high school but wound up at NSU when the war ended.

“I hitchhiked to Tahlequah,” he said in a 2016 interview. “It wasn’t too bad, except that all the roads leading out were gravel roads full of cattle trucks.”

Dobbins became a four-year letterman in baseball and basketball and returned to Tahlequah a few years after graduation, coaching the basketball team for a total of 20 years in three stints. He was a three-time conference coach of the year and the NAIA coach of the year in 1968.

That same year, he was selected NSU teacher of the year and Tahlequah citizen of the year. In 1969-93, Dobbins was athletic director while continuing to teach courses at the university.

“I took a class that was taught by coach Dobbins, and he always emphasized the importance of three words: always be fair, firm and friendly,” Barkley said. “I promise you, every one of coach Dobbins’ former players and assistant coaches remember him talking about being fair, firm and friendly. He said it would be the key to being successful in any type (of career), and he always expected us to represent our team and the university in a positive way.”

Two months after he retired in 1993, the university named its field house after Dobbins. Although no longer used for games, it still stands on the NSU campus.

Dobbins, who remained a fixture at Homecoming every year, funded a scholarship to Coweta graduates attending NSU for more than two decades in memory of his wife, Zula Belle. In 2016, he was honored with a portrait dedication at the Tahlequah Event Center.

“It was a very nice and humbling experience to be honored,” Dobbins said then. “The university meant everything to me; it was my whole life.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.