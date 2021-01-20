Mike Gundy is one of six inductees into the 2021 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy is one of six inductees for the 2021 class of The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

Gundy is the winningest coach in Oklahoma State football history holding a 137-67 record in 16 years as the head coach. He also played quarterback for the Cowboys from 1986-1989.

Gundy just led the Cowboys to their 20th bowl game victory in their 15th consecutive bowl game appearance. He is joined by former Oklahoma football player Robert Kalsu , former OU women’s basketball player Stacey Dales, Roy Clymer (Contributor, NCAA & NFL Official), Dan Hays (men’s basketball coaching, Oklahoma Christian University) and Gene Stephenson (baseball coaching, Wichita State University).

The inductees will be introduced at the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame’s first quarterly Leadership Luncheon. The induction ceremony is scheduled for August 2, 2021.

