 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mike Gundy is one of six inductees into the 2021 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame

Mike Gundy is one of six inductees into the 2021 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame

{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy shouts instructions to his players during the second half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game against Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy is one of six inductees for the 2021 class of The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

Gundy is the winningest coach in Oklahoma State football history holding a 137-67 record in 16 years as the head coach. He also played quarterback for the Cowboys from 1986-1989.

Gundy just led the Cowboys to their 20th bowl game victory in their 15th consecutive bowl game appearance. He is joined by former Oklahoma football player Robert Kalsu , former OU women’s basketball player Stacey Dales, Roy Clymer (Contributor, NCAA & NFL Official), Dan Hays (men’s basketball coaching, Oklahoma Christian University) and Gene Stephenson (baseball coaching, Wichita State University).

The inductees will be introduced at the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame’s first quarterly Leadership Luncheon. The induction ceremony is scheduled for August 2, 2021.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News