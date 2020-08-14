KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- All MIAA fall sports competitions will be suspended until Jan. 1, the NCAA Division II conference announced Friday.
The 14-school league includes Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Rogers State in Claremore and Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
The MIAA said it will continue to explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball, men's soccer and women's soccer in the spring, as permitted by the NCAA. The MIAA also canceled its virtual football media day in light of the suspension of the football schedule.
"The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the association's top priority," President Steve Scott of Pittsburg State, chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council, said in a statement. "The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis."
All NCAA athletic-related activities in all MIAA sports -- including in-season practices, out-of-season practices, weight training, team meetings, and voluntary workouts directed by staff or in institutional facilities -- shall be permitted this fall based on each institution's ability to comply with the Aug. 11 NCAA Policy Clarifications document regarding the requirements for each division to conduct fall sports (non-competition) activities.
The MIAA will delay a decision on the winter sports competition schedule until Oct. 1 at the latest.
"The MIAA CEO Council will continue to monitor this fluid and evolving situation for college athletics and make necessary changes to this plan per updated NCAA guidance and restrictions," MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said.