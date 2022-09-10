Last-minute TD lifts TU to dramatic 38-35 win over Northern Illinois in home opener

It was another emotional roller coaster for University of Tulsa fans on Saturday, but this time their team managed to come out on top.

One week after letting a 10-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter before losing 40-37 in double overtime to Wyoming in the season opener, Tulsa followed it up with another nail-biter, losing a 24-7 halftime lead before bouncing back in the fourth quarter and pulling out a 38-35 victory over Northern Illinois in its home opener at Chapman Stadium.

“Really proud of our football team,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “I thought our guys were resilient, I thought our guys really battled throughout this game."

Trailing 35-31 and starting its final possession on their own 48-yard-line with 1:54 remaining, the Golden Hurricane needed just five plays and 56 seconds to march downfield and take the lead. After Davis Brin connected with Keylon Stokes on a 31-yard gain to push TU to the 1-yard-line, Steven Anderson scored on a 1-yard run with 58 seconds to go to give Tulsa the lead.

“We just knew that we had our backs against the wall and we’ve been there before,” said Brin, who completed 19-of-32 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns, along with one interception. “I just had a lot of trust in Sleep (Stokes) to go make the play. Really, trust all around. I’m really proud of this football team the way we fought.”

Then TU’s defense had to repel one last Northern Illinois drive, and that happened when cornerback Tyon Davis came up with an interception on a 3rd-and-10 with 32 seconds left to clinch the emotional roller coaster of a triumph.

"The first half and the second half were completely different sides of the coin," Montgomery said. "I feel like we had all the momentum in the first half, come out in the second half, let the momentum slip by. I thought our guys really stayed together on the sideline. I thought our guys really believed in each other, understanding we’ve been in these situations before."

Tulsa bolted out to leads of 17-0 in the second quarter and 24-7 at halftime before squandering the advantage through the third quarter.

Northern Illinois scored 21 straight points, and outgained Tulsa 168-60 in yardage, to go ahead 28-24 on Rocky Lombardi’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Cole Tucker on the first play of the fourth quarter. At that point, TU had only had the ball once in the second half, thanks to losing an onside kick, and despite a nice drive, didn’t put any points on the board when kicker Zack Long missed a 40-yard field goal attempt.

But the Golden Hurricane responded with a quick, efficient drive highlighted by a 30-yard Brin pass to Stokes, before stalling within view of the goal line. Finally on fourth down and goal from the 1-yard-line, Brin hit Stokes for the score to put TU back on top, 31-28 with 10:36 remaining. The teams then traded touchdowns, and the lead, again after that before the late heroics.

"We understand what it’s going to take and you’ve got to find a way to go win and our guys did that tonight, so I’m extremely proud of them and the effort they put out there," Montgomery said. "We got some things to fix, but it’s a whole lot easier fixing them after a win than it is after a loss.”