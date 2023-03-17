He never lived here himself, but for Quincy Monday, wrestling at the NCAA Championships is somewhat of a homecoming. Quincy may have grown up in North Carolina, but because his father Kenny Monday is from Tulsa and still has lots of family and friends here, being able to chase his dream of an NCAA title at the BOK Center is very special.

With a 10-4 victory over Michigan State’s Caleb Fish on Friday, Quincy reached the NCAA semifinals at 165 pounds for Princeton. Monday, the No. 5 seed, takes on No. 1 David Carr of Iowa State in the semifinal Friday night.

“It’s great, it’s an amazing environment, very welcoming,” Monday said of being back in Tulsa. “All my family is here, so it feels like destiny, especially to have this legacy match. It means a lot to me, it means a lot to my family. I’m just grateful for the opportunity, grateful that it’s here in Tulsa for my senior year. It’s actually great, too, because I haven’t been back in like five years, too, so for this to be able to bring me back to Tulsa, it’s awesome.”

After reaching the national final last year at 157 pounds, when he also won the EIWA Conference championship, Quincy is seeking his first national title. After moving up a weight to 165 this year, he reached the EIWA final but lost a tough 6-5 decision to Cornell’s Julian Ramirez. Monday was on track to face the No. 4 seed Ramirez in the quarterfinals, but Fish beat Ramirez in the first round.

Monday, who defeated Minnesota’s Andrew Sparks in a 12-4 major decision in the first round and then took out No. 12 Izzak Olejnik of Northern Illinois, 4-1, in the second round Thursday night, is now 25-2 this season. Maybe he didn’t expect to see Fish at this point in the tournament, but he was aware of him.

“Of course, you see who’s in the bracket, what the path might look like, but of course, it’s nationals,” Monday said. “Anything can happen so you just take it one match at a time. You don’t want to do too much, you stick to what you do well as a wrestler, but you want to know what their strengths are.”

Of course, his legendary dad — who won four high school state championships for Booker T. Washington from 1977-80 and went on to win the 1984 NCAA national championship for Oklahoma State, as well as a gold medal at the 1988 Olympics and a silver in 1992 — has been a major influence on Quincy’s wrestling career.

“I can’t say enough how much of an impact he’s been,” Quincy said. “He was my coach growing up, until high school. He still advises me, gives me advice whenever I have a matchup. He’s instilled a belief system in me — you got to believe in yourself before anybody else does, so I think that’s played a big part in my success.”

Although they both grew up in North Carolina, Monday has faced Carr just once before, on Nov. 22 in the NWCA All-Star Classic, a match that Carr won 2-1. Carr, the NCAA national champion in 2021 and a third-place finisher last year, won his fourth-straight Big 12 title in this building less than two weeks ago, so Monday knows it will be a tough match.

“He’s definitely a gamer and mat wrestling was a difference in that All-Star match, so I’m just going to try to get up and get out, not spend too much time down,” Monday said. “I also got to generate some offense. To beat him, I’m going to need a takedown. (Growing up), We used to go to this Quest camp and we used to roll around a little bit, but not really too much live. All-Star was our first match, really.”

Besides having a spot in the national final on the line, the match against Carr is significant because it is another chapter in the battles between the families. Kenny Monday and Carr’s father Nate had some epic battles in the 1980s when they wrestled for Oklahoma State and Iowa State, respectively.

Quincy knows the history and has watched some of the battles. The dads split their matches 3-3, although Nate Carr won two national championships after defeating Kenny Monday in overtime in the finals.

Another chapter will be added to the family history Friday night.

“Really quick, powerful, and they definitely had a little mean streak going, they definitely didn’t like each other that much when they were competing and you could see that,” Quincy said of the dads. “They’re good friends now, of course, but just hard battles. Both guys definitely brought it, so we’re trying to bring the next legacy here, the next generation.”

NCAA Wrestling National Championships

At BOK Center

Team Standings after Session 3

1. Penn State, 78; 2. Iowa, 48; 3. Cornell, 45.5; 4. Nebraska, 44; 5. Michigan, 39; 6. Missouri, 34; 7. Ohio State, 31; 8. NC State, 29; 10. Arizona State, 27; 11. Lehigh, 22.5; T12. Northern Iowa, 22; T12. Princeton, 22; 14. Virginia Tech, 21; T15. Air Force, 20; T15. South Dakota State, 20; T17. Minnesota, 18; T17. North Carolina, 18; T17. Oklahoma State, 18; 20. Wisconsin, 17.5; 21. Northwestern, 16.5; T22. Northern Colorado, 16; T22. Pittsburgh, 16; 24. Oregon State, 15; 25. Purdue, 12.5

Quarterfinals

125: Lee (Iowa) m.d. Noto (Lehigh), 14-4; Ramos (Purdue) dec. Cardinale (West Virginia), 8-7; Cronin (Nebraska) sv-1 Ventresca (Virginia Tech), 3-1; Glory (Princeton) dec. Courtney (Arizona State), 8-4

133: Bravo-Young (Penn State) dec. Nagao (Minnesota), 4-1; McGee (Arizona State) dec. Orine (NC State), 8-2; Arujau (Cornell) dec. Latona (Virginia Tech), 8-5; Fix (Oklahoma State) dec. Byrd (Illinois), 6-3

141: Woods (Iowa) m.d. Hart (Missouri), 9-0; Hardy (Nebraska) dec. Filius (Purdue), 7-0; Bartlett (Penn State) tb-1 Matthews (Pittsburgh), 3-1; Alirez (Northern Colorado) dec. McNeil (North Carolina), 6-4

149: Diakomihalis (Cornell) dec. Murin (Iowa), 8-7; Van Ness (Penn State) dec. Rooks (Indiana), 10-7; Parco (Arizona State) dec. Mauller (Missouri), 4-3; Sasso (Ohio State) dec. Thomas (Northwestern), 2-1

157: O’Connor (North Carolina) m.d. Lewan (Michigan), 10-2: Humphreys (Lehigh) dec. Franek (North Dakota State), 5-2; Robb (Nebraska) dec. Cardenas (Stanford), 6-4; Haines (Penn State) p. Andonian (Virginia Tech), 6:12

165: Carr (Iowa State) dec. Griffith (Stanford), 2-1; Monday (Princeton) dec. Fish (Michigan State), 10-4; Amine (Michigan) dec. Himiti (Wisconsin), 3-2; O’Toole (Missouri) t.f. Kharchla (Ohio State), 7:00, 19-4

174: Starocci (Penn State) dec. O’Reilly (Minnesota), 5-2; Foca (Cornell) p. Plott (Oklahoma State), 1:54; Lewis (Virginia Tech) dec. Brands (Iowa), 2-0; Labriola (Nebraska) dec. Mocco (Missouri), 4-3

184: Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) dec. Salazar (Minnesota), 3-2; Munoz (Oregon State) sv-1 Coleman (Iowa State), 3-1; Brooks (Penn State) dec. Romero (Ohio State), 4-1; Hidlay (NC State) dec. Bolen (Virginia Tech), 5-0

197: Bonaccorsi (Pittsburgh) dec. Allred (Nebraska), 5-3; Laird (Rider) dec. Braunagel (Illinois), 3-2; R. Elam (Missouri) dec. Smith (Maryland), 6-3; Sloan (South Dakota State) sv-1 Truax (Cal. Poly), 6-4

285: Parris (Michigan) m.d. Davison (Northwestern), 10-1; Cassioppi (Iowa) sv-1 Schultz (Arizona State), 3-1; Kerkvliet (Penn State), 4-0; Hendrickson (Air Force) m.d. Z. Elam (Missouri), 17-8