Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

STILLWATER — Powered by pitcher Kelly Maxwell throwing a two-hitter, Oklahoma State cruised past Oregon in the second game of the Stillwater NCAA Super Regional, winning 9-0.

With the sweep, OSU (46-14) advances to its fourth-straight Women's College World Series, the first team this postseason to clinch one of the eight spots. The Cowgirls celebrated after recording the final out, dumping a bucket of water on their head coach Kenny Gajewski during a postgame interview.

OSU completed regional and super regional play undefeated, winning all five games and outscoring opponents 37-3 heading into the WCWS.

On Friday evening, Maxwell carried a perfect game into the seventh inning, striking out the first batter and coming within two outs of the throwing the first perfect game in OSU postseason history.

UO second baseman Allee Bunker broke up the perfect game with a single into center, followed by a double from Ariel Carlson. Despite two runners in scoring position, Maxwell remained in the game and retired the next batter to close the game.

Combined with pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl retiring the final 17 batters Thursday night, OSU's pitching staff retired 36 straight Oregon batters at one point and allowed only five hits and one run throughout the series.

Meanwhile, the Ducks banked on three separate pitchers throughout the game, with the trio combining to allow 13 hits and eight strikeouts.

OSU's offense started strong, scoring a run in the first inning before a six-run fifth inning distanced the Cowgirls from UO (38-17).

Kiley Naomi went 4-for-4 at the plate, punctuated by a three-run homer, the second home run of the series for OSU's shortstop. Naomi's home run Friday evening was the 47th of her career, tying former third baseman Sydney Pennington for the most in program history.

She would finish with four RBIs and scored two runs.

After scoring the opening run off a double, second baseman Rachel Becker drove in two runs of her own on a single in the fifth inning. Designated player Morgyn Wynne and outfielder Katelynn Carwile would each record two hits.

OKLAHOMA STATE 9, OREGON 0

OSU;100;060;2;—;9;13;0

UO;000;000;0;—;0;2;1

Maxwell and Tuck. Hansen, Scott (5), Breedlove (7) and McGowan. W: Maxwell (16-5). L: Hansen (20-7). Save: None. HR: OSU, Naomi (13). T: 2:37. A: 1,392