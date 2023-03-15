Oklahoma State is officially the host school for the NCAA Championship wrestling tournament that starts Thursday morning at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, and there is a huge OSU flavor to the proceedings.

Part of Cowboys coach John Smith’s legacy is the number of coaches on opposing teams that used to wrestle for him in Stillwater. A large group of head coaches and assistant coaches that have ties to Smith and OSU all went out to dinner Tuesday night in Tulsa, demonstrating just how wide his influence extends in the current NCAA.

“We chat pretty regularly, frequently, and of course, when we see him, we get together always — all of us, not just me, but all of the alum,” said North Carolina coach Coleman Scott, who wrestled at Oklahoma State from 2004-08. “We’ve got a very tight-knit community and group, of just great friends and supporters, that we stay in touch almost daily. It’s really just a great environment that he created. At the time, it’s hard to see that, but he created that and instilled in all of us, so now it’s our turn.

It was all about creating an atmosphere in the training room that emphasized self-sacrifice and buying in to the team concept.

“For me, the first thing that you learn when you walk into the doors at Oklahoma State, it’s told to you very clearly that no one’s bigger than the program,” said Oregon State coach Chris Pendleton, who won two national championships at OSU (2004, 2005) during his time there from 2001-06. “And it has kind of shaped the philosophy of our culture at Oregon State, that it’s not about one person. It’s not about me, it’s about the collective pulling in the right way. I’m really grateful that I was a Cowboy.”

With the outstanding success that Smith presided over, it’s no wonder his former wrestlers have gone on to become successful coaches. He has won five NCAA titles, coached 33 individual NCAA champions and 150 All-Americans. This season, there were 10 NCAA Division I coaches that had wrestled under Smith. He is proud of the coaching tree he has spawned, even if his proteges have gone on to beat him on occasion.

“It’s fun to watch,” said Smith, who has been OSU’s coach since 1992. “You don’t like to see them place ahead of you at the national tournament, I’ll tell you that. And where they’re doing it, at places where they’ve been concerned with in the past and now we see an institution and an athletic department behind them. Those are good things to see, that’s what you’re proud of. You turn the attitude in a different direction and people want to see that you’re good and for several of them, I think they’ve done that. They’ve done a good job of going in and taking control and bringing people together to support the program.”

For Pat Popolizio, a former Cowboy wrestler now the head coach at NC State, which just won its fifth straight ACC championship and is ranked No. 3 in the nation, it would be an exciting experience to face his mentor.

“The one thing that John taught me was to be a competitor, one as an athlete and moreso now as a coach,” Popolizio said. “He says it all the time, ‘I we’re going to get in a dual meet, I want to beat you.’ So I say it back to him and we’ve been fortunate to have that opportunity to compete against them, and it’s made our team better. It’s just bringing out the true competition, an athlete and his coach, it’s a good experience.”

Pendleton, whose Beavers lost to Oklahoma State 20-12 in a dual back on Jan. 8, agreed that it was great to face his former coach on the mat.

“For me, this is my first year getting to really compete against him and I really wanted to beat him, that was my goal for sure,” said Pendleton, who has been in charge of Oregon State since 2020. “It was a little bit surreal, somebody that’s been a huge mentor and a huge influence in my life. It kind of makes me coach a little bit differently, a little less animated, a little more subdued.”

Scott, who was a four-time All-American and won the 133-pound national title in 2008, acknowledged that at the time, he didn’t necessarily see the wisdom of Smith’s methods, but he certainly did afterwards. He has carried that philosophy with him into his own coaching.

“John was a master at pulling the most out of all of his athletes and I really envied that,” said Scott, who took over as UNC’s head coach in 2015. “And once I got to know him, valued him being hard on me, but him knowing what my full potential is and then pulling it out of me because he knew what my goals were. He was like a father figure, my parents were 18 hours away, so there was this long distance, so John was that guy that daily could remind me, just like my dad was holding me to a very high standard, in a great way, and for me, that’s what I needed. Whether I knew it or not as a 17- or 18-year-old kid, that’s what I needed.”

Smith acknowledged that he tried to sell some of his former wrestlers on going into coaching after their competing days were over.

“I really encouraged our guys to get out there and coach,” Smith said. “I encourage them to get into high school as well as college, I promote it. It’s a good life, they’ve seen that it’s a good life. It’s even good raising a family. Your family growing up around a college institution is not a disadvantage, it’s an advantage. It gives them a lot of things that they get to see and have high expectations of what life’s about.”

Scott definitely received that message.

“Whether he knew it at the time or not, that’s what he was breeding and wanting to do,” Scott added. “When we were done competing, he was a very big advocate, no matter what. Our sole job now is to give back to the sport that gave us everything and couldn’t be truer words, an opportunity to impart on young kids, like he did us, and he instilled that in us.”