Jefferson leads No. 22 Arkansas over Penn State in Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — Arkansas football is on the rise.

KJ Jefferson picked up 104 of his 110 rushing yards in the second half and threw for 90 more to lead No. 22 Arkansas past Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl on Saturday. Raheim Sanders had 79 yards and two touchdowns on 13 rushing attempts, and Dominique Johnson added 85 yards on 11 carries as the Razorbacks finished with 361 yards on the ground.

"We've come a long way," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said.

Arkansas (9-4), coming off four consecutive seasons of four or fewer wins, got its first nine-win year since going 11-2 in 2011. The Razorbacks also played in their first bowl game since the 2016 Belk Bowl.

"I believe in this program and where it's headed," Sanders said. "I know coach Pittman has a plan in place and this is just the beginning. We want to compete at the highest level. In order to do that we have to win these games, beat these teams and continue to raise our game."

Sean Clifford went 14-of-32 or 195 yards for Penn State (7-6). He gained 47 yards on the ground on 11 attempts.