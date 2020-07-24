Under normal conditions, Southern Cal right fielder Jamal O’Guinn would likely be playing pro baseball this summer instead of for the Tulsa Drillers in the Texas Collegiate League.
O’Guinn was projected by many experts to be selected in the major league draft last month before it was shortened to five rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, O’Guinn is with the Drillers and will be returning to Southern Cal for the 2021 season.
But on Friday night, O’Guinn showed why he will be playing pro baseball someday as he went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and threw out a runner at the plate to lead the Drillers past the Victoria Generals 8-3 in the opener of a three-game series at ONEOK Field.
O’Guinn, who was seventh in the Pac-12 with a .378 batting average when the college season was shut down in March, raised his Drillers’ average to a team-leading .310. He was a triple short of hitting for the cycle as he was walked in his final two at-bats.
His Southern Cal teammate, Clay Owens, contributed a big hit with a two-run single during a four-run outburst in the third inning.
Another offensive star for Tulsa (12-7) was Oral Roberts shortstop Ryan Cash, who was moved into the leadoff spot and went 3-for-4.
Drillers starting left-hander Garrett Crowley picked up his first win, although it was the least impressive of his four starts — all at ONEOK Field. He began the game with a walk, but then struck out the next three batters and retired six in a row before struggling in the third due to three walks and first baseman Owens’ throwing error.
Crowley, however, limited the damage to one run as he struck out Steve Bonuz to strand the bases loaded. Earlier, the Generals (7-15) lost a runner as Warren Laster was out trying to score on a wild pitch as he was tagged out by diving catcher Humberto Torres.
North Carolina Central’s Ryan Miller was the Drillers’ most effective pitcher as he fired three shutout innings to gain the save.
O’Guinn’s homer into the right-center bullpen, after Cam Chick’s walk, opened the scoring in the first inning. He leads the Drillers with three homers and 15 RBIs.
The Drillers, who won their fifth in a row, added four runs off starter Dylan Turner (2-2) of Northern-Enid in the bottom of the third. Cash led off with a bunt hit and O’Guinn singled with one out. They moved up to second and third on a double steal with two outs, and then Cash scored as third baseman Jonathan Tapia committed a throwing error on Jaden Brown’s grounder. Breydon Daniel was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Torres walked on a 3-2 pitch — Turner’s last of the game — to force in a run. Owens then lined reliever Jack Payne’s full-count pitch for a two-run single that made it 6-1.
Victoria answered with a run in the fourth off reliever Javier Ramos. Jose Diaz and Josh Elvir led off with singles. Ambren Voitik’s one-out single drove in Diaz.
In the fifth, third baseman Max Hewitt’s error to open the inning led to a run. Tapia had a RBI single, but for the second time in three innings the Generals left the bases loaded.
Victoria threatened in the seventh, but O’Guinn’s throw from medium right field on a fly ball saved a run — and perhaps more — and kept the Drillers ahead 6-3.
DRILLERS 8, GENERALS 3
Victoria 001 110 000 — 3 8 2
Tulsa 204 000 02x — 8 9 2
Turner, Payne (3), Jones (6), Williams (8) and Bonuz; Crowley, Ramos (4). Mejia (5), Miller (7) and Torres, Gibson (6). W: Crowley (1-0); L: Turner (2-2). Sv: Miller (1); HR: Tulsa: O’Guinn (3). RBIs: Victoria: Voitik (3), Tapia (5), Elvir (7); Tulsa: O’Guinn 2 (15), Owens 2 (4), Torres (3). T: 3:34. A: 1,961.