Illinois hires Ryan Walters as new defensive coordinator; Knowles stays in Stillwater

Illinois hires Ryan Walters as new defensive coordinator; Knowles stays in Stillwater

Jim Knowles

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, shown here coaching against Boise State in 2018, said Miami’s D’Eriq King “stresses a defense in all aspects.”

 Sue Ogrocki, AP file

Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is expected to be the new defensive coordinator at Illinois, according to a report by Football Scoop.

It was reported on Monday that Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Wofford head coach Josh Conklin had also interviewed for the job.

Losing Knowles who headed the nation’s No. 1 defense in third-down percentage this season would have been a major loss for the Cowboys. It appears that Knowles will stay put in Stillwater. 

