Illinois hires Ryan Walters as new defensive coordinator; Knowles stays in Stillwater

Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is expected to be the new defensive coordinator at Illinois, according to a report by Football Scoop.
It was reported on Monday that Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Wofford head coach Josh Conklin had also interviewed for the job.
Losing Knowles who headed the nation’s No. 1 defense in third-down percentage this season would have been a major loss for the Cowboys. It appears that Knowles will stay put in Stillwater.
Frank Bonner II
Sports Writer
I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387
