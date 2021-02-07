How will the OSU handle the quick turnaround at Kansas?

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was exhausted and said his head was throbbing immediately after the 75-76 upset over No. 6 Texas on Saturday.
His players battled through two overtime periods to earn their third win against an Associated Press top-25 team.
Four Cowboys played at least 40 minutes, including junior Isaac Likekele who played a team-high 46 minutes despite dealing with a foot issue. OSU barely had time to blink before having to prepare for Kansas. The Jayhawks will host OSU in Allen Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. Monday.
Boynton said he believes he has a really good team this year, and the Cowboys showed that by beating the No. 6 team in the county. OSU was far from perfect on Saturday, but it competed the entire game and Boynton said the next step for his players is figuring out if they can continue to do it again.
“Can you get yourself up to bring that kind of energy to fight and compete as hard as you did (Saturday) because the next game is just as hard,” Boynton said. “So I hope by not playing well and winning that we can build on that knowing that we don’t have to shoot the ball great, that sometimes we can make mistakes and be able to overcome them.”
OSU defeated the Jayhawks at home earlier this season when Kansas was ranked sixth in the country. That was the first of three consecutive losses for Kansas, and the Jayhawks have lost five of their past seven games. Boynton isn’t heading to Lawrence expecting the Jayhawks to lay down.
“They haven’t had the success this year, kind of running through the league, that they’ve had here in the last decade or so,” Boynton said. “But I know we won’t be favorites, that’s for sure. We better be prepared and try to figure out how to deal with David McCormack, and a really good defender in Marcus Garrett, and guys who can shoot and a coach who will definitely have his team ready to play.”
The Cowboys are trying for their first regular-season sweep over Kansas since beating the Jayhawks twice in 2018. The sweep would allow OSU to jump Kansas for the sixth-place spot in the conference standings. A win would give the Cowboys a 6-5 conference record and at least two of the teams ranked ahead of them are guaranteed to lose by the end of the week.
West Virginia (6-3 Big 12) and Texas Tech (6-4) play at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Saturday’s games include Oklahoma (7-4) at West Virginia and Texas Tech at Baylor (9-0). If the Cowboys can get past Kansas and win their game against Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday, they could find themselves in the top half of the conference standings by the end of the week.